In the March 2024 issue, we celebrate the joys of travel, from the dramatic drive up California’s central coast (pg. 26) to exploring creativity in Japan’s cultural capital (pg. 42) to soaking up the slower side of Spain’s party island, Ibiza (pg. 38). Also in this issue:

Art: A look at the joyous work of Quebec artist Jeraume (pg. 21)

Download the full issue of Style Advisor March 2024 here.

Open this photo in gallery: Style Advisor March 2024.Garrett Naccarato/The Globe and Mail

In the November 2023 issue, we celebrate lavish holiday baubles and haute couture. Plus, our gift guide has the best picks in dreamy watches and jewellery for lavishing on your loved ones. Also in this issue:

Winter fashion: Statement coats elevate utilitarian elements (pg. 28)

Download the full issue of Style Advisor November 2023 here.

Open this photo in gallery: Style Advisor, November 2023Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

The September 2023 issue is all about fashion’s next act: high drama. We look at designers who are creating theatrical counterpoints to the quiet luxury frenzy. Also in this issue:

Beauty: New cosmetics inspired by beautiful gardens and wild landscapes (pg. 38)

Dowload the full issue of Style Advisor September 2023 here.

Open this photo in gallery: Style Advisor, September 2023Michael Kai Young/The Globe and Mail

In the May 2023 issue, we track the rise of a more grown-up fashion sensibility, and explore weekends in the country house, from Prince Edward County to the British Isles. Also in this issue:

Wine & Spirits: Warm-weather sips, from chilled gamay to zero-proof rosé. (pg. 26)

Download the full issue of Style Advisor May 2023 here.

Open this photo in gallery: May 2023Garrett Naccarato/The Globe and Mail

In the March 2023 issue, we take you on a coastal escape in Turks and Caicos, where spring’s holiday-ready fashion is set amid a dazzling backdrop. Also in this issue:

Wine & Spirits : These 9 souvenir bottles are hyper-local gems (page 28)

Download the full issue of Style Advisor March 2023 here

Open this photo in gallery: March 2023Carlyle Routh/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: November 2022Renata Kaveh/The Globe and Mail

In our November 2022 issue of Style Advisor, we capture the fun and glamour of the holiday season. From playful gifts to shimmering face jewels, this month is all about the spirit of self expression. Plus: we explore how caviar got to be so casual, and offer a first look at resort collections.

For our September 2022 issue of Style Advisor, visual art takes centre stage. In our main fashion spread, we look at how the season’s top styles are influenced by some of history’s most famous art movements, with a striking backdrop: an original mural created by artist Sarah Alinia Ziazi, which she created while we shot this year’s cover model. Plus, photographer Adetona Omokanye goes beyond the ‘poverty gaze’ to celebrate West African fashion, Caitlin Agnew explains how you can get the most from a good night’s sleep, and more in this month’s issue, which you can download below.

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

In May, men’s wear went high-voltage, and we looked at how vintage Ikea has the resale market cornered, plus we checked in at a few hotels that are elevating the enjoyment of art.

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

In March, we took you on a stylish tour around the world, from Prince Edward County’s revamped Royal Hotel to sustainable travel-focused New Zealand to Tuscany, where olives are harvested for oil production under cover or darkness.

Open this photo in gallery: Royal Gilbert/The Globe and Mail

In November, we presented a gift guide to sculptural perfume bottles, quirky bags, handmade ceramics and crafty ornaments, plus plenty of other stylish suggestions including made-in-Canada and sustainable gifts.

View the PDF

Open this photo in gallery: doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

In April, we looked at Quonset houses that offer loft-like airiness with more affordable construction, plus summer design trends, men’s spring fashion and the playful world of dollhouse design.

View the PDF

Open this photo in gallery: Saty + Pratha/The Globe and Mail

In the March issue we spotlight the chintz prints and botanic lacework of the new collections, take a farm-to-flaçon journey across France to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, and trace how designers are working with artists to bring us closer to their creative process.

View the PDF

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

The November holiday issue highlighted gifts that give back, new twists on holiday pastries and festive decor, makeup and wardrobes.

View the PDF

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

The people profiled in the April issue devote their time to inspiring a sense of wonder in their audiences, from National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain to artist Jen Mann, who paints portraits that look deep into selfie culture.

View the PDF