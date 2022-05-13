For our May 2022 issue of Style Advisor, we took a trip to the historic Niagara Parks Power Station to shoot our men’s wear look book, which features the season’s best lightweight textiles, layering pieces, and most creative silhouettes. Plus, a trip to Beyond Habitat, a new low-impact community in Quebec; a look at why vintage Ikea pieces are some of the most sought-after items on the secondhand housewares market; and a dispatch from Louis Vuitton’s emotional runway show in November. All this and more in the full issue, which you can read as a PDF below.

In March, we took you on a stylish tour around the world, from Prince Edward County’s revamped Royal Hotel to sustainable travel-focused New Zealand to Tuscany, where olives are harvested for oil production under cover or darkness.

In November, we presented a gift guide to sculptural perfume bottles, quirky bags, handmade ceramics and crafty ornaments, plus plenty of other stylish suggestions including made-in-Canada and sustainable gifts.

In April, we looked at Quonset houses that offer loft-like airiness with more affordable construction, plus summer design trends, men’s spring fashion and the playful world of dollhouse design.

In the March issue we spotlight the chintz prints and botanic lacework of the new collections, take a farm-to-flaçon journey across France to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, and trace how designers are working with artists to bring us closer to their creative process.

The November holiday issue highlighted gifts that give back, new twists on holiday pastries and festive decor, makeup and wardrobes.

The people profiled in the April issue devote their time to inspiring a sense of wonder in their audiences, from National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain to artist Jen Mann, who paints portraits that look deep into selfie culture.

