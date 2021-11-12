Our November issue is stocked with inspiration for holiday presents that just might spark an interest in collecting in your recipient, with a gift guide to sculptural perfume bottles, quirky bags, handmade ceramics and crafty ornaments, plus plenty of other stylish suggestions including made-in-Canada and sustainable gifts.

View the PDF

Royal Gilbert /The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail

September’s annual fashion and beauty guide marked 10 years of Style Advisor, and we talked to influential Canadians who are reshaping the fashion industry about the future of style.

View the PDF

doublespace photography/The Globe and Mail

The April issue looked at Quonset houses that offer loft-like airiness with more affordable construction, plus summer design trends, men’s spring fashion and the playful world of dollhouse design.

View the PDF

Saty + Pratha /The Globe and Mail

In the March issue we spotlighted the chintz prints and botanic lacework of the new collections, took a farm-to-flaçon journey across France to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, and traced how designers are working with artists to bring us closer to their creative process.

View the PDF

The Globe and Mail

The November holiday issue highlighted gifts that give back, new twists on holiday pastries and festive decor, makeup and wardrobes.

View the PDF