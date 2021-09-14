 Skip to main content
Style

Style Advisor September 2021 edition: Fall fashion, beauty and hair trends

Whether you’re headed back to the office or not, fall fashion takes a turn toward tailored

September’s annual fashion and beauty guide looks at tailored fall fashion, sustainable retail and the season’s short hair trend. This issue marks 10 years of Style Advisor, and we talk to influential Canadians who are reshaping the industry about the future of style.

The April issue looked at Quonset houses that offer loft-like airiness with more affordable construction, plus summer design trends, men’s spring fashion and the playful world of dollhouse design.

In the March issue we spotlight the chintz prints and botanic lacework of the new collections, take a farm-to-flaçon journey across France to mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No. 5, and trace how designers are working with artists to bring us closer to their creative process.

The November holiday issue highlighted gifts that give back, new twists on holiday pastries and festive decor, makeup and wardrobes.

The people profiled in the April issue devote their time to inspiring a sense of wonder in their audiences, from National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain to artist Jen Mann, who paints portraits that look deep into selfie culture.

The big features in our March issue – exploring the architecture, interiors and furniture of Brazil, travelling with artist Nadia Gohar to a Chanel exhibition in Tokyo, and crossing the Caribbean in pursuit of rum’s past – each offer a fresh perspective on what might be a familiar place.

