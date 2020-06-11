Style news: A Montreal designer creates baubles to support the environment that inspires her

Making a statement is the goal of Vargas Goteo founder Alex Prijic Smith. Since starting her jewellery company in 2010, the Montreal-based designer has been creating pieces that spark conversations around environmental conservancy, taking inspiration from flora and fauna. “Being aware of the uglier side of the luxury goods market and inspired by incredible species traditionally taken for luxury items – elephants’ ivory, shark fin, mantas, rhino horn, coral – I focused on highlighting the beautiful traits unique to them, designing with the purpose of starting a conversation about the piece and the backstory rather than being on trend,” she says.
All Vargas Goteo pieces are sold through its web store and made to order, produced by a small group in Montreal using materials such as 14-karat and 18-karat yellow, white and rose gold in designs that evoke the wonder of the natural world. “The perception of value when it comes to poached and illegally sourced species must change and we do that by placing the value on the design and leaving the horns, fins, tusks and species where they belong.”
Each collection is tied to an ocean or wildlife conservation organization such as the Zululand Rhino Orphanage in South Africa and the Ocean Agency. Closer to home, $10 from the sale of each small Protect What You Love Hamsa pendant, a personal piece Prijic Smith added to the Vargas Goteo collection, is donated to the Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal.
Vargas Goteo, shop.vargasgoteo.com.
Vargas Goteo Baby Tiger Shark ring, $210.
Vargas Goteo Coral Love Branch ring, from $190.
Vargas Goteo Manta Classic Necklace, from $160.
Style news
Footwear brands Adidas and Allbirds have joined together in a new partnership with the goal of developing a sport performance shoe with the lowest carbon footprint to date. Both brands will combine their unique specializations in technology, processes and the use of natural materials in an effort to help reduce the 700-million metric tons of carbon dioxide the footwear industry emits each year. The resulting athletic shoe will meet the performance standards of Adidas while satisfying Allbird’s life cycle assessment tool, a measurement of end-to-end carbon emissions developed by the certified B Corp brand.
To assist with at-home grooming during the ongoing closure of barbershops and salons, Gillette has launched My Virtual Barber, a service running until June 16. This online program virtually connects Canadians with a barber in a live, one-on-one web call. The barber will offer guidance on performing basic barbershop services either on themselves or on someone in their household. For this initiative, Gillette tapped the expertise of barber Tyler Lumb of inclusive barbershop MPL Cuts in Toronto. For more information and to book an appointment, visit gillettevirtualbarbershop.resurva.com.
Following the cancellation of this year’s Pride Toronto, fashion designer Andrew Coimbra is celebrating Pride Month virtually through ongoing donations benefitting Toronto LGBTQ2S organization, The 519. Throughout the month of June, 50 per cent of sales from accessories and embroidered logo hoodies made online through andrewcoimbra.com will be donated to the organization. Founded in the 1970s, the 519 offers services, space and leadership to the city’s LGBTQ2S community, including counselling, refugee settlement, training and workshops. For more information, visit the519.org.
The Wear Canada Proud Sale is a new online shopping initiative in support of the Canadian fashion industry during the pandemic. Presented by the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA) and Fashion Magazine, this 48-hour online sale takes place on June 16 and 17. It features men’s wear, women’s wear, children’s wear, jewellery and accessories from close to 100 Canadian brands including P.E.I.’s Fellow Earthlings, Winnipeg’s Corey Moranis, Toronto’s Hayley Elsaesser, Montreal’s Camille Cote and Vancouver’s Brunette the Label. Participating designers will keep 100 per cent of proceeds from the sale. For more information, visit wearcanadaproud.com/shop.
