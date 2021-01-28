Style news: A new tableware collection celebrates human connection

For Fors co-founders Vanessa Eckstein and Muriel Solomon, there’s meaning to be found in the things we surround ourselves with. “There is a soulfulness in objects,” Ecsktein says. “It’s something that, when you use it, it brings a sense of joy.” In October, the two friends solidified that outlook with the launch of Fors, a collection of ceramic and wooden tableware. “It’s all about celebrating the daily rituals, whether that’s your own personal ritual of having a cup of coffee or brewing your tea in the morning or sharing that moment with friends and family over a meal and having a great conversation and laughs,” Solomon says.
Conceptually and aesthetically, Fors has a global spirit. Its curved, sensual shapes were inspired by a vase Eckstein, who hails from Argentina, encountered a year ago at a small museum in Mexico, while the intention of creating objects with meaning and thoughtfulness was spurred on during a trip to Mongolia. Solomon, who was born and raised in Paris, fell in love with ceramics while visiting Copenhagen.
With 51 pieces in the collection, including plates, bowls, serving dishes and cups, Fors is intended to be used daily and is safe for dishwashers and microwaves. Some of the star pieces include teapots and a carafe, which doubles as a flower vase. Each is available in white, grey, coral or rose. “Sharing a meal is not about the food itself alone, it’s actually about the conversation, the lingering in time, the depth. That is important to our lives,” Eckstein says.
Fors , forsstudio.com.
Fors Carafe in White, $80.
Fors Large Plate in Coral, $45, and Large Bowl in Rose, $36.
Fors Medium Cup in Grey, $26 each.
Style news
Les Parfums Louis Vuitton is launching a new fragrance. Called Étoile Filante, French for “shooting star,” the name was chosen as a symbol of joy that represents a universal message of hope and an invitation to shine. Étoile Filante was created by Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud featuring notes that include osmanthus, a long-time favourite of the perfumer’s, magnolia from China and jasmine extracted using a method that amplifies its floral character. For more information, visit louisvuitton.com.
Canadian fashion designer Nina Kharey, creator of Nonie, has launched a line called Folds, a recyclable collection of anti-viral medical scrubs. Available to order at foldswear.com, Folds is ethically made in Canada of postconsumer plastic and can be washed more than 400 times. At the end of their life cycle, they can be recycled by the brand to create new scrubs. And to help equip health centres in Nigeria with N95 masks, Canadian-Nigerian body and posture expert Dr. Liza Egbogah has partnered with Nigerian designer Ekwerike Chukwuma of Wuman on an ethically-made T-shirt. All of the proceeds from sales go towards purchasing PPE for health-care workers in Nigeria. For more information, visit drlizashoes.com.
Skin care and cosmetics companies are finding new ways to virtually connect with clients. Shoppers Drug Mart has launched a Virtual Skin Analysis Tool, an online diagnostic service that gives users real-time insight into skin concerns such as moisture, texture and redness and personalized product recommendations. Graydon Skincare has introduced one-on-one virtual skin consultation with a holistic skin-care coach who is available for complimentary 15-minute meet up as well as 40-minute appointments for a fee that is redeemable toward a product purchase. And Bite is now offering the Lip Lab at Home, a virtual appointment with one of the brand’s colour experts to create a customized lipstick.
Edmonton-based Certified B Corporation footwear brand Poppy Barley has recently introduced PB Plnt, its first plant-based product line. This addition to its sustainably minded offerings is an accessory collection made of laguaro, a leather made from cactus leaves. Available in backpack, belt bag and card holder styles, PB Plnt offers a plant-based alternative to vegan leather, which has traditionally been made using synthetic materials such as PVC. The bags are lined with a cotton canvas grown, milled and woven in Mexico and the full collection is crafted in solar-powered, family-owned Mexican factories. For more information, visit poppybarley.com.
Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.