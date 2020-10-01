Style news: Artisans team up to launch Field Made Goods in Ontario’s Prince Edward County

As Canadians increasingly looked to their own backyards for travel opportunities this year, visitors to Ontario’s Prince Edward County have a new local boutique to discover. Located in the hub of Picton, Field Made Goods is a collaborative shop run by four artisans working in the area, each specializing in their own discipline. “We all really love hand-made things,” says Bethanie Kaye, a self-taught woodworker who shares the space with Melissa Condotta of Sunday’s Company, Laurel Munro of East City Candles and Cylinder Studio’s Caitlin O’Reilly.
When designing their space, the group decided to highlight the original character of the building while breathing new life into it with a fresh coat of paint and some custom furnishings. “It is quite an old building – the walls are wonky, the doors are all slanted – but we wanted to expose that character and work with it,” Kaye says. The white backdrop puts their one-of-a-kind designs on centre stage. “We wanted it to almost feel gallery-like so we could showcase our own work in a really bright and airy way.”
Each artist’s work is complementary to its counterparts, curated into a cohesive offering that includes East City Candle’s hand-poured beeswax candles, Sunday’s Company’s apothecary items (made with locally grown and foraged botanicals), minimalist ceramics by Cylinder Studio and Kaye’s sculptures and objets that she makes using sustainably sourced Ontario wood. Together, they create a sense of harmony that’s instantly apparent upon entering the shop. “Our store smells gorgeous,” says Kaye. “We really wanted the shop to have a feeling, a mood when you walk in, almost like you get this aura.”
Field Made Goods, 198 Main St., Picton, Ont., instagram.com/fieldmadegoods.
From left: Cylinder Studio Surf & Sand Tall Tumbler, $38. Sunday’s Company Toner, $38. Cylinder Studio Apricot Matte Glaze & Buff Clay Large Round Platter, $110, Wood Ash Side Plate, $28. East City Candles Fluted Pillar Candle, $42.95, Natural Beeswax Tapers, $12.95/set of two. Bethanie Kaye Candle Holders, price on request.
Style news
With fall in full swing, Canadian outerwear brands are busy launching new styles and initiatives. Lesley Hampton has recently released the Hampton x Wabano Jacket, a partnership with Scott Wabano that combines traditional Indigenous teachings with contemporary fashion. Sentaler has announced it will be donating funds from sales online and in their flagship to Forests for the Future, in support of large-scale tree planting. Montreal’s Kanuk is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the Heritage Collection, a series of four limited-edition coats inspired by the brand’s archival styles. And Therma Kota has launched new styles including vests, jackets and a trio of shearling handbags made from the off-cuts of coat production.
Throughout October, several companies are participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness of the disease, with limited-edition products. Canadian organization Rethink Breast Cancer has created its Rethink Pink partnership collection designed and curated by more than 20 local and global brands including H&M, Smythe, Ellie Mae, Pamela Lauz Jewellery and Unika Swim. Several of the Estée Lauder Companies brands are donating a portion of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the month and fitness company Peloton has launched a Stronger Capsule Collection also in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The LCBO has launched an initiative to celebrate Ontario products. Pair It Forward highlights harmonious pairings of different finds from around the province, such as dishes at restaurants, cocktails and wine to items produced by farmers, butchers, growers and makers. From now until December, the LCBO will be featuring various pairings in-store and online and invites Ontarians to use the hashtag #PairitForward to showcase their own recommendations. For more information, visit lcbo.com.
Canadian fashion companies and organizations are expanding their online presence through new partnerships and social media campaigns. The City of Toronto’s Fashion Industry Advisory Panel (FIAP) has launched #SupportTorontoFashion with an Instagram account, @SupportTorontoFashion, devoted to promoting Toronto’s fashion industry and community. Followers are encouraged to share their experiences supporting local brands and designers using the official hashtag. And Toronto-based consignment retailer VSP Consignment has launched a partnership with Simons. The VSP Archive, a selection of resale apparel selected for the national retailer, is available online at simons.ca.
