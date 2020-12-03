Style news: At one of Canada’s last cookbook stores, culinary exploration is on the menu

With stay home orders still in effect across much of the country, domestic chefs of all abilities and styles continue to be busy experimenting with new recipes, especially baking. “Bread baking has gone nuts,” says Gail Norton, co-owner of Calgary’s the Cookbook Co. Cooks. Norton and her mother opened their cookbook shop in 1984 and have seen their fair share of food trends, from truffles to sour dough, come and go over the past 36 years. “Right now, everyone’s in the Ottolenghi phase of their pantry.”
In 1996, the duo teamed up with the Metrovino wine store and Decadent Brûlée bakery, expanding their offerings beyond books to include foodstuffs, cooking accessories, an attached bottle shop and a cooking school. “There wasn’t a lot of specialty food stores in Calgary back then, but lots of interest and lots of cooking going on. We helped fill the need for all the random goodies that the cookbooks were calling for,” Norton says.
Norton takes an unplugged approach to cooking. None of the kitchen tools for sale at Cookbook Co. Cooks require a WiFi password or even electricity. “I just don’t get the same sense of attachment curling up on my chair, drinking my glass of wine with my tablet,” Norton explains of why she prefers finding recipes in books versus the internet. “It doesn’t have the same connection, and I feel that books are all about connection, not just to the recipe but to the story that the author is presenting.” These days, the culinary stories she’s gravitating toward most are those that get her dreaming of travel.
The Cookbook Co. Cooks, 722-11 Avenue SW, Calgary, 403-265-6066, cookbookcooks.com.
Eddington’s Banneton, $22, and Danish dough whisk, $12.
Podere Il Casale olive oil, from $33.
Calgary Eats by Gail Norton and Karen Ralph, $39.
Style news
Purolator has released 13 limited-edition boxes, each featuring artwork by an emerging Canadian artist from all provinces and territories with the theme of celebrating the diversity of the season. Some of the artists include Patrick Hunter, a two-spirit Ojibwe painter from Red Lake, Ont., Nhesa Patoy, a Filipino designer working in the Yukon, and Karine Deschênes, a Black francophone artist from Charlevoix, Que. The boxes are available for Purolator Express shipments at Purolator Shipping Centres, Mobile Quick Stop trucks and Michaels locations across the country. For more information, visit purolator.com.
Canadian sneaker heads have plenty to look forward to this month. Online sneaker and streetwear resale marketplace StockX has recently opened its first authentication centre in the country, increasing access to local goods, lower shipping fees and reduced shipping times. Legacy footwear company Vans has tapped Toronto brand and retailer Better Gift Shop to rework the classic Style 36 and Half Cab shoes in never-seen-before blue suede colourways for its Vault by Vans collaboration series. And keeping everything in mint condition is Shoe Laundry, a new plant-based shoe cleaning kit that comes from Amir Alam, a research scientist and DJ.
L’Oréal Paris Canada has opened nominations for its annual Women of Worth program. Now in its fifth year, this philanthropic initiative honours 10 Canadian women with a donation of $10,000 to their non-profit cause. The national honouree, voted on by Canadians, will receive an additional $10,000. Nominations may be made at womenofworth.ca until Jan. 5, 2021. And The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute at Ryerson University in Toronto has received a second gift of $1-million from The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation for a five-year program renewal. This donation supports design students and recent alumni from the School of Fashion in the Faculty of Communication and Design.
Two female-owned Canadian companies have teamed up on a new mask collaboration. Marissa Freed’s garment manufacturing company Freed & Freed and Destiny Seymour’s interior design company Indigo Arrows has released Indigo Arrows x aMask by Freed, a collection of non-medical face masks for adults and children. The masks are adorned with patterns found on the pottery collections and bone tools of Seymour’s Anishinaabe. All proceeds will be donated to The Butterfly Club, a Winnipeg-based organization supporting Indigenous girls and Two Spirit youth. For more information, visit freedandfreed.com.
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.