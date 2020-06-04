Style news: Avenue Road launches fresh in-person and online ways to outfit your dream space

With showrooms and concept spaces in Toronto, Vancouver, New York and Miami, Avenue Road is upping its retail presence with a new e-commerce platform. Called Stocked, it offers a selection of in-stock furnishings, accessories and home objets. “Many of the bespoke products we carry are often accompanied by typical lead times of many weeks,” says company founder and president Stephan Weishaupt. “This highly edited selection allows us to cater to our clients’ more immediate needs and deliver some of our most sought after pieces to shoppers quickly.”
Avenue Road was launched in Toronto in 2007 and stocks a selection of pieces from global designer stars including Sebastian Herkner, Yabu Pushelberg, Christophe Delcourt and Bruno Moinard. Online, the ready-to-ship items come with Avenue Road’s signature level of customer service; every order placed is followed up by a member of the store’s sales team to confirm all shipping and logistics. “We are excited to see this as an opportunity to meet the multifaceted needs of our clients and to continually evolve the ways in which we serve them,” Weishaupt says.
In person, that evolution has recently led to more individualized service. When its showrooms in Toronto and Vancouver reopened in May, Avenue Road shifted to a by-appointment model, something Weishaupt says will remain in place for the foreseeable future. “We see this as a way to create more personalized experiences and foster deeper connections.”
Avenue Road, 415 Eastern Ave., Toronto, 416-548-7788; 301 West Pender St., Vancouver, 778-588-6840, avenue-road.com.
Yabu Pushelberg Rua Ipanema Lounge Chair, $4,500.
Yabu Pushelberg Gin Lane Bar Cart, $6,825.
Sebastian Herkner Mainkai Table Lamp, $1,765.
Style News
Vancouver-based swimwear label Ocin has recently launched its new Somewhere Sunnier sets, a selection of merchandise inspired by vacations. These limited-edition sets are created in collaboration with other brands and will be available for two weeks each in three different versions. Local companies featured include Walrus Home, Foe & Dear, Ball+Cup Ceramics, Hey Jude and Itsumo. The current set, which launched on May 30, is a partnership with Los Angeles-based eco-friendly sunglasses brand Just Human. Five dollars from the sale of each set will be donated to a local charitable organization of their vendor partner’s choice. For more information, visit ocin.co.
Known for its comfortable bras made especially for pregnant and nursing mothers, Canadian undergarment brand Bravado Designs has adapted its designs into styles meant for everyday wear. Two new models – Muse, a classic fit, and Sculpt, a V-neck cut – take into account the changes that breasts experience throughout the month with flexible stretch and knit areas that can expand and contract. Seamless and wireless, each size is designed to fit several traditional bra sizes. Founded in 1992, Bravado Designs is based in Toronto. For more information, visit bravadodesigns.ca.
Australia’s Outland Denim has raised more than 1-million Australian dollars from 1,000 investors through an equity crowdfunding campaign on Birchal. The campaign offered the public the chance to become a part-owner of Outland Denim for as little as $250. The funds raised will expand Outland Denim’s sales and marketing efforts while introducing third-party production capabilities for brands including Karen Walker. A Certified B corporation that has production and finishing facilities in Cambodia, Outland Denim is known for its humanitarian and sustainability efforts and has been worn by the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information, visit outlanddenim.com.
