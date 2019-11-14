Style news: B.C.'s Burb is putting its own spin on cannabis culture

For Burb Cannabis chief executive John Kaye, promoting B.C. bud comes naturally. “Growing up in B.C., we really understand the product,” he says of his cannabis-culture brand. “We love cannabis flower and everything that goes with that. It’s just the most natural thing for us to do.” A portmanteau for burning herb, the name Burb also represents Kaye’s commitment to servicing the outlying areas of Canada’s largest metropolises. Burb’s first two stores, including the flagship seen here, are located in Port Coquitlam, B.C. It’s a short drive from Vancouver and an area where many young professionals are settling thanks to more affordable housing prices.
To realize his vision, Kaye turned to interior designer Jennifer Dunn, who has designed spaces for fellow B.C.-based businesses Saje Natural Wellness, Aritzia and the Burrard Hotel. Dunn gave the boutique a serene palette of beige and brown and filled the space with plants and vintage leather sofas. Burb is also expanding into a complete lifestyle offering through clothing and accessories designed with cannabis users in mind. Made-in-Canada, Burb-branded apparel includes a bathrobe with a discrete smell-proof pouch and cozy hoodies that are perfect for a walk in the woods. Accessories focus on cannabis storage and consumption, such as agate jars handmade in Prince George, B.C. And for a deep dive into cannabis content, Burb has partnered with David Hershkovits, co-founder and publisher of Paper Magazine, on a podcast called Light Culture. It’s all part of a larger plan to make “Burb” a verb.
Burb Cannabis, 1502 Broadway St., Port Coquitlam, B.C., 604-475-8810, shopburb.com.
Style news
The One of a Kind Winter Show returns to Toronto next weekend. Running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1 at the Enercare Centre Exhibition Place, it is the largest event supporting craft in North America. This year’s edition focuses on the theme of togetherness and features more than 25 product categories, including food, art, apparel and ecofriendly items. Special events this year include a late-night shop on Nov. 28, when the show will remain open until 11 p.m. and a discounted entry price on Dec. 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oneofakindshow.com.
The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) has announced that its seventh annual award show gala will take place on May 29, 2020, at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York hotel. This year’s edition will celebrate Canadian talent in 16 self-nominating categories and several bestowed awards, which will be announced at a later date. The $20,000 Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development will once again be presented to a Canadian fashion designer or brand that is poised for international expansion. Submissions are open now and accessible online at cafawards.ca.
The late London-born artist Benson Zonena is the subject of a curated exhibition courtesy of Toronto mid-century design shop Atomic Design. Opening Nov. 15 and available to visit by appointment at the nearby Atomic Gallery, Universal Forms explores some of Zonena’s unseen sculptural pieces recently rediscovered by Atomic owner and curator Lawrence Blairs. On display at Atomic are monochromatic fiberglass wall reliefs as well as sculptures made of marble, sandstone and wood, which are on view for a public audience for the first time since the 1970s. For more information, visit atomicdesign.ca.
Known for designing internationally renowned interiors in hotels, resorts, restaurants and residences, Canadian design duo George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg are launching their own line of objects. Departo is their take on home essentials for global nomads, designed for a constantly moving and evolving lifestyle. The approachable pieces for dining, entertaining, lounging, creating and spending time with friends and family are meant to work together or stand alone, with furniture items made in collaboration with Stellar Works. To celebrate the launch, a Departo pop-up shop will be held at 118 Yorkville Ave. in Toronto until Dec. 28.