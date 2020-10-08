Style news: Beauty spa Caudalie brings a taste of Bordeaux to Toronto

French beauty brand Caudalie has been tapping into the beautifying properties of the grapevine since 1995, incorporating oenophile-approved ingredients such as polyphenols and resveratrol into its natural skincare formulas. “Resveratrol is what explains the French paradox, the fact that French people, even though they eat very rich cheese and foie gras have less cardiovascular disease because they drink red wine with it and red wine is loaded with resveratrol,” says Mathilde Thomas, who co-founded the company in Bordeaux with her husband Bertrand.
In July, Caudalie opened the doors to its Canadian flagship spa boutique in the heart of Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. “It’s a regular, classical Caudalie boutique with materials that come from the Vinotherapie Spa that we opened back in 1999 in the middle of my family vineyard,” says Thomas. The flagship includes a retail shop and a spa with two treatment rooms. Decor elements evoke the Bordeaux region through a custom grapevine chandelier, white oak wine barrel fixtures and marble.
The retail space is stocked with products belonging to Caudalie’s six signature collections of skincare, each of which has a corresponding facial treatment on the spa menu. There are also treatments for the body that incorporate lymphatic drainage, exfoliation and massage techniques. “Our two very quiet treatment rooms are the exact copy of the Vinotherapie Spa we invented 20 years ago. We do the exact same treatments as in Bordeaux,” says Thomas.
Caudalie Spa, 17 Hazelton Ave., Toronto, 437-215-1267, caudalie.ca.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $59.
Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream, $110.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, $89.
Style news
Several Canadian fashion and design companies are releasing new collaborations. Hudson’s Bay has partnered up with Moschino on a limited-edition fashion collection inspired by designer Jeremy Scott’s first visit to Toronto. HGTV star Sarah Richardson has partnered with Palliser on new furniture that includes dining, bedroom and occasional pieces and made-to-order upholstery. Project Runway Canada winner Sunny Fong has recently launched Vieren, a new selection of Swiss-made watches. Hayley Elsaesser will donate all proceeds from the sales of her new Champion the Truth line to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression. And the Campaign for Wool and Holt Renfrew have team up with Canadian designers including Line and Smythe on a capsule to inspire consumers and designers to embrace sustainable wool.
Fashion Art Toronto is hosting a virtual fashion week following the cancellation of its annual runway event in April. Running for 12 days from Oct. 15 to 26 on Fashion Art Toronto’s Instagram account, @fashionarttoronto, the event will showcase the collections of 25 Canadian designers. Two to- three virtual runway presentations will be featured daily, each filmed at unique locations throughout the city including the Bentway, Nathan Phillips Square and Ontario Place. In lieu of selling tickets, the organization is encouraging viewers to donate to FoodShare, which helps distribute healthy food to marginalized communities, through the Fashion Art Toronto GoFundMe page. For more information, visit fashionarttoronto.ca.
New retail spaces and brands are arriving across the country. Italian brand Bottega Veneta is holding a pop-up shop at Holt Renfrew Vancouver. On until Oct. 24, the temporary space is offering a selection of pieces from the Fall 2020 women’s collection and is the exclusive Canadian stockist of the brand’s Chain Pouch in Porridge. In Toronto, outerwear brand Wuxly Movement is holding a pop-up to highlight its #livewarm ethos which includes made-in-Canada production and a focus on sustainability. And Toronto-based business and travel goods retailer B Hemmings & Co. has added Swiss leather-goods brand Bally to its shelves.
To help people learn how to sew, Lauren Dary, founder of Edmonton-based fashion label Gus Sloan, has launched the Gus Sloan Academy. The four-week online course will guide students in making one piece of clothing from the brand’s collection while educating participants on ethical fashion. Dary has recently launched her fall collection, which can be made in a number of different colours and styles. For more information, visit gussloan.com.
