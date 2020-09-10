Style news: Cannabis retailer Superette takes a bold approach with its Toronto location

If the setup at Superette’s new Toronto location feels familiar, it’s no coincidence. French for small supermarket, Superette is a souped-up version of your local convenience store with retro details including vintage dining tables, deli cases and even refurbished cigarette machines.
“We looked at the cannabis retail space and thought there was a lot of opportunity to bring a more human experience,” says Mimi Lam, who co-founded the brand with Drummond Munro in 2018. “A lot of our inspiration comes from the corner store that’s in any kind of neighbourhood.”
Located right on Yonge Street in the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood, it joins an existing location in Ottawa that opened last year, with three more openings to be added in both cities. The Toronto store features a frosted glass display wall that can be updated seasonally, a design feature that allows for plenty of natural light. Its star product is easily explored on a display wall that’s been styled like a flower shop, with colourful faux blooms arranged around sniffable storage jars. “We want to be that variety store or flower store that, if you felt uncomfortable talking about cannabis, it’s not in your face,” Lam says.
Beyond cannabis, Superette is well-stocked with accessories such as pipes and stash jars and lifestyle items including books and apparel. It’s all merchandised to evoke a joyful experience. “Cannabis is often seen as this big, scary regulated industry,” Lam says. “We just wanted to have fun with it.”
Superette, 1073 Yonge St., Toronto, 416-546-4000; 1306 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, 613-518-5020, superetteshop.com.
Cinnamon Projects Aventurine Incense Burner, $200.
Pure Beauty DM T-Shirt, $55.
Laundry Day Tanjun Pipe, $60.
Style news
This month, Assouline is publishing a new coffee table book devoted to life in the City of Light. Paris Chic offers a peek into some of the French capital’s most sophisticated homes, including intimate portraits of various families going about their daily moments. A collaborative effort between author Alexandra Senes and photographer Oliver Pilcher, the book explores the everyday beauty and innate style of Paris through its bistros, alleyways, artist studios and its unique characters, exploring the notion that people make a city, not monuments. For more information, visit assouline.com.
Burberry has recently launched Animal Kingdom, a series of pop-ups celebrating their bags and accessories. Held at locations around the world, including three in Canadian cities, the pop-ups showcase chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s reinterpretations of the brand’s animal kingdom house code, including developing and evolving new animal prints and motifs every season. Each Animal Kingdom pop-up features large-scale animal sculptures and is stocked with a selection of leather goods, silk scarves, card cases and jewellery. The Canadian pop-ups are being held at Holt Renfrew Vancouver, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal and, opening Oct. 12, Burberry Bloor Street in Toronto.
LG Electronics Canada has unveiled a new collection of fashion pieces created in collaboration with Canadian designers George Sully, Hayley Elsaesser and Beurd. Inspired by its new mobile device, the LG Velvet 5G, the Time Capsule Collection features clothing and accessories designed to highlight the relationship between mobile devices and our fashion choices. The styles include George Sully’s TechPack, a waterproof backpack with an external charging port, a print by Hayley Elsaesser inspired by the phone’s iridescence, and Beurd’s tie-dye tracksuit, which has a clear pocket added especially for your device. Each item in the Time Capsule Collection is featured on the designers' websites.
Perfume lovers can now find the complete range of scents by Maison Francis Kurkdjian at Holt Renfrew’s Vancouver, Montreal Ogilvy and Toronto Bloor Street locations. Part of luxury conglomerate LVMH, the French fragrance house was co-founded in 2009 by its namesake, a renowned perfumer, and CEO Marc Chaya and is celebrated for its contemporary vision and eclectic style. This news is accompanied by the launch of a new fragrance, L’Homme À la Rose, a rose-scented fragrance for men that combines damask and centifolia rose with woody, amber base notes and a grapefruit accord. For more information, visit franciskurkdjian.com.
