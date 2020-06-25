Style news: Denim destination Danali is welcoming customers back to its Winnipeg store

At Winnipeg men’s- and women’s-wear boutique Danali, fashion comes second to family. “To describe our team as tight-knit would be an understatement, with some members having been with us for over 20 years,” says owner Aubrey Margolis, who bought a small men’s wear shop in 1986 that he now runs alongside his daughter, Jessie. “Since then, we’ve moved several times, changed directions and expanded, now operating as a men’s and women’s store with over 3,000 square feet on a busy and bright corner of a city we love to call home.”
The store is known for offering a selection of elevated classics for men and women with an emphasis on premium denim. Stocking hard-to-find Japanese brands such as Momotaro Jeans and Pure Blue Japan, Danali is also home to Canada’s only Nudie Jeans shop-in-shop and has an on-site Union Special chainstitch sewing machine for free denim hemming. Following the launch of Danali’s ecommerce platform in April, this season sees the in-store debut of Comme des Garçons Play as well as new arrivals from recent brand additions such as Ganni, Norse Projects and Portuguese Flannel alongside longtime favourites Judith & Charles, Naked & Famous Denim and Reigning Champ.
Danali regularly shares its space with charitable organizations as a drop-off location for initiatives including clothing and donation drives. And after a seven-week closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Danali team is grateful to be reunited in store with its clients, a group they consider to be an extension of the family.
Danali, 530 Kenaston Blvd., Winnipeg, 204-489-0577, danali.ca.
Nudie Jeans Lean Dean Dry Japan Selvage Jeans, $325.
Ganni Seersucker Check Dress, $365.
Comme des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers, $200.
Style news
Two Canadian companies have been selected as finalists for the LVMH Innovation Award 2020. Based in Montreal, Livescale is a live-stream shopping platform that services all of North America with plans for international expansion, connecting consumers directly to brands. Some of its partners include L’Oréal, Jenny Bird and Cheekbone Beauty. And from Toronto is Tryon, which specializes in augmented reality for jewellery e-commerce, so customers can try on rings, bracelets and watches virtually using their smartphones. Founded in 2017, the award recognizes the most innovative startup in the field of the customer experience.
Some local clothing companies are making extended sizing more easily available. Montreal-based fashion line WeInfluence is an extended-size clothing line for women sold exclusively at Walmart Canada. Available in sizes from 16 to 24 and 1X to 4X, all pieces are priced under $30 each. The latest collection highlights a bohemian aesthetic through pastel colours, floral prints and denim dresses with prints created by Montreal artists. Plus, Toronto-based outdoor apparel brand Alder is launching a new line of shorts and tank tops for women this month in sizes 0 to 30. All of Alder’s pieces are produced in partnership with ethical factories around the world.
Prince Edward Island’s Cascumpec Bay Oyster Company has recently launched a new oyster home delivery service. Available across Canada via FedEx, chilled and expertly packed P.E.I. oysters are delivered overnight along with optional shucking knives and accessories. The company recently opened a new processing plant, a complex that features wet storage tanks built into the concrete floor of the main building and space for more than 200,000 oysters to be stored in temperature-controlled saltwater. It will also be opening an on-site retail outlet. For more information, visit cascumpecbayoysterco.com.
The 15 Percent Pledge is a call to major retailers in the United States asking them to support BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Colour) businesses owners and entrepreneurs by committing 15 per cent of their buying budgets and shelf space to BIPOC-owned businesses. Started by Aurora James, the Canadian-born creative director of New York-based footwear and accessories label Brother Vellies, the 15 Percent Pledge has recently extended that call to major retailers in Canada, asking that they join the pledge by July 1. For more information and to sign the pledge, visit 15percentpledge.ca.
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.