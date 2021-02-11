 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Style

Register
AdChoices

Style news: Euclid Farms takes the flower shop to a new level of local

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Euclid Farms operates a full-fledged flower growing operation in downtown Toronto.

Kyle Phillips/Handout

You might be surprised to discover a full-fledged flower growing operation in downtown Toronto, but that’s exactly where Euclid Farms operates. In 2017, Shannon Whelan started growing flowers in her yard on Euclid Avenue, a quiet residential street in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood. Over time, some of her neighbours came on board, lending Whelan their yards in exchange for her gardening services. “My goal is for all summer long, all the flowers that we sell are 100-per-cent locally grown by myself and other small farmers,” she says.

In October, Whelan opened her first retail store where she sells her arrangements as well as single stems. “I’m fascinated with growing and loved the idea of buying seeds and growing flowers in my own garden that were completely different than what you could find in a regular flower store,” she says of her blooms, which include rare types of zinnias, foxgloves, bee balm and cosmos, open-faced dahlias and fringed tulips. “It is more expensive per stem but it’s definitely more interesting,” she says. Another popular offering is dried flowers and grasses, like bunny tails and pampas grass. When she’s open, Whelan has a dried flower bar in the store for customers to build their own bouquets.

This year, Whelan will start planting seeds that she’s collected and hopes to one day sell her own seeds at her shop. It’s all part of her plan to spread the joy that flowers can bring. “I want beautiful flowers to be accessible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Euclid Farms, 913 Queen St. W., Toronto, 416-603-3276, euclidfarms.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

The Roxie Bouquet, $75.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

The Valentine’s Day Arrangement, $105.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

The Maeve Bouquet, $40.

Style news

M.A.C Cosmetics has created a new limited-edition collection with gender-fluid fashion designer Harris Reed. Available beginning Feb. 18, the M.A.C x Harris Reed makeup collection was inspired by glam-rock romanticism, with ornate packaging in pink and gold. The four pieces include a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, a three-pan lip palette, a two-pan cream colour base palette and an eye kohl that are all meant to inspire creative application. An award-winning designer, Reed has worked as a celebrity stylist for Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan and Solange. For more information, visit maccosmetics.ca.

Canadian designer Izzy Camilleri has added a functional new piece of apparel to IZ Adaptive, her line of accessible clothing for people with physical disabilities. The Game Changer Pant helps to prevent pressure sores, a serious issue that affects wheelchair users. It features IZ Seamless Technology, which is free of back seams and pockets. The pants are currently available in blue and black denim, chinos and sweatpants for men and women and will be added as leggings, underwear and children’s styles in the future. For more information, visit izadaptive.com.

Story continues below advertisement

SheaMoisture has launched the new Salon Relief Fund to financially support Black female owned salons whose businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. The fund aims to provide financial grants to salon owners who demonstrate how their businesses have supported their community, how they have adapted to the challenges brought on by the pandemic and how the financial relief will both support their staff and elevate their future business goals. There will be two grand prizes, one of $7,000 and the other totalling $3,000, as well as eight runner up awards. Salon owners are encouraged to apply ahead of the deadline on Feb. 28.

A new fashion line out of Vancouver is transforming original artworks into everyday attire. Bânu Magnifique was founded by Salma Kashani after a job loss during the pandemic. Kashani works with original artist designs that are translated onto clothing. She made her debut in the fall with the Primrose Collection including a skirt, purse and scarf. Her recent, limited-edition Paisley Collection includes a shoulder bag, pashmina and pom pom beanie. For more information, visit banumagnifique.com.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies