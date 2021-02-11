Style news: Euclid Farms takes the flower shop to a new level of local

You might be surprised to discover a full-fledged flower growing operation in downtown Toronto, but that’s exactly where Euclid Farms operates. In 2017, Shannon Whelan started growing flowers in her yard on Euclid Avenue, a quiet residential street in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood. Over time, some of her neighbours came on board, lending Whelan their yards in exchange for her gardening services. “My goal is for all summer long, all the flowers that we sell are 100-per-cent locally grown by myself and other small farmers,” she says.
In October, Whelan opened her first retail store where she sells her arrangements as well as single stems. “I’m fascinated with growing and loved the idea of buying seeds and growing flowers in my own garden that were completely different than what you could find in a regular flower store,” she says of her blooms, which include rare types of zinnias, foxgloves, bee balm and cosmos, open-faced dahlias and fringed tulips. “It is more expensive per stem but it’s definitely more interesting,” she says. Another popular offering is dried flowers and grasses, like bunny tails and pampas grass. When she’s open, Whelan has a dried flower bar in the store for customers to build their own bouquets.
This year, Whelan will start planting seeds that she’s collected and hopes to one day sell her own seeds at her shop. It’s all part of her plan to spread the joy that flowers can bring. “I want beautiful flowers to be accessible.”
Euclid Farms, 913 Queen St. W., Toronto, 416-603-3276, euclidfarms.com.
The Roxie Bouquet, $75.
The Valentine’s Day Arrangement, $105.
The Maeve Bouquet, $40.
Style news
M.A.C Cosmetics has created a new limited-edition collection with gender-fluid fashion designer Harris Reed. Available beginning Feb. 18, the M.A.C x Harris Reed makeup collection was inspired by glam-rock romanticism, with ornate packaging in pink and gold. The four pieces include a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, a three-pan lip palette, a two-pan cream colour base palette and an eye kohl that are all meant to inspire creative application. An award-winning designer, Reed has worked as a celebrity stylist for Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan and Solange. For more information, visit maccosmetics.ca.
Canadian designer Izzy Camilleri has added a functional new piece of apparel to IZ Adaptive, her line of accessible clothing for people with physical disabilities. The Game Changer Pant helps to prevent pressure sores, a serious issue that affects wheelchair users. It features IZ Seamless Technology, which is free of back seams and pockets. The pants are currently available in blue and black denim, chinos and sweatpants for men and women and will be added as leggings, underwear and children’s styles in the future. For more information, visit izadaptive.com.
SheaMoisture has launched the new Salon Relief Fund to financially support Black female owned salons whose businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. The fund aims to provide financial grants to salon owners who demonstrate how their businesses have supported their community, how they have adapted to the challenges brought on by the pandemic and how the financial relief will both support their staff and elevate their future business goals. There will be two grand prizes, one of $7,000 and the other totalling $3,000, as well as eight runner up awards. Salon owners are encouraged to apply ahead of the deadline on Feb. 28.
A new fashion line out of Vancouver is transforming original artworks into everyday attire. Bânu Magnifique was founded by Salma Kashani after a job loss during the pandemic. Kashani works with original artist designs that are translated onto clothing. She made her debut in the fall with the Primrose Collection including a skirt, purse and scarf. Her recent, limited-edition Paisley Collection includes a shoulder bag, pashmina and pom pom beanie. For more information, visit banumagnifique.com.
Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.