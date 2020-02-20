Style news: First Arc’teryx concept store translates technical apparel for everyday wear

Technical apparel brand Arc’teryx is named for the Archaeopteryx lithographica, the first reptile to develop feathers to take flight. With the opening of its first lifestyle concept store, the brand is clearly following suit. Located at the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping centre in Burnaby, B.C., this store brings the largest selection of the company’s new lifestyle line to its home province, where it was founded by local climbers in North Vancouver in 1989.
Inside the 2,000 square-foot shop, Arc’teryx’s 11th location in Canada, shoppers will find new fashion and lifestyle pieces designed to reflect the brand’s signature minimalism and technical fabrications but meant for more everyday types of environments. “We are experts in protecting you from the elements, whether that be on top of a mountain or in a gnarly rainstorm commuting to work in the city,” Megan Cheesbrough, Arc’teryx’s vice-president of retail, says. “With our lifestyle line, we’re taking the same technical materials and design concepts from our sport-specific performance apparel and using it to create everyday solutions to enhance comfort and performance in urban environments.”
The interior design is open-concept and utilizes both raw and urban finishes, such as steel doors, basalt wall tiles and a fir wood footwear display. Creating an open space fosters easy exploration of the Arc’teryx offerings, Chessbrough says. “The store experience is designed to celebrate and highlight our lifestyle and everyday product collections in a meaningful and relevant way – for both our most loyal brand fans and for those that are perhaps just learning about who we are.”
Arc’teryx, 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby, B.C., 236-521-6076, arcteryx.com.
Venda Anorak, $470.
Maka 1, $50.
Kyla Romper, $120.
Style news
French handbag and fashion company Longchamp has opened a new store at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. Sitting at 1,800 square feet, it is the brand’s largest store in the country. The decor features in the space include glossy and matte wooden finishes in oak, ebony and walnut, along with leatherwork reflective of Longchamp’s craftsmanship. The store stocks a wide selection of the brand’s handbags, including the unmistakable Le Pliage, a foldable style available in a rainbow of colours that’s essential for everyday and an asset while travelling. For more information, visit longchamp.com.
Stockholm-based fashion house Tiger of Sweden has appointed Bryan Conway as its new design director. Conway joined the brand last year as head of men’s-wear design and now takes the lead for creating the men’s, women’s, jeans and accessories lines. Before his move to Scandinavia, Conway spent time designing men’s wear at Burberry and JW Anderson. His debut collection in this new role at Tiger of Sweden, which has Canadian stores in Toronto and Montreal, will be presented during the Spring 2021 season. For more information, visit tigerofsweden.com.
Italian eyewear brand Persol has teamed up with French fashion house A.P.C. on three different colour offerings of its 649 model, available at persol.com. Harking back to 1957, the 649 was originally designed for the tram drivers in Torino, Italy, and gained an international profile when they were worn in the 1961 film Divorce, Italian Style. On the home design front, Crate and Barrel (crateandbarrel.ca) has teamed up with designer and HGTV star Leanne Ford on a new collection. The furniture and accessories in Crate and Barrel x Leanne Ford are modern and elegant with a relaxed twist.
Casey House in Toronto is challenging the public to eat a meal prepared by someone living with HIV. On the evenings of March 3, 4 and 5, June’s HIV+ Eatery will see a team of HIV+ cooks work with chef Matt Basile and his staff from Fidel Gastro’s to prepare a four-course, family-style meal. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with the team of chefs and learn firsthand about life with HIV in 2020, with tickets purchased supporting Casey House, Ontario’s HIV/AIDS hospital. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit caseyhouse.com.
