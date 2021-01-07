Style news: For a winter of snowy walks, La Canadienne offers sustainable and locally made footwear

Winters in Montreal are known for being bold, and the same goes for the city’s fashion sense. Outfitting these stylish citizens since 1987 is La Canadienne, a Montreal-based women’s footwear company that manufacturers the majority of its wares locally.
“We’re truly a brand made in the city, for the city,” says Nicholas Niro, president of La Canadienne. It’s an approach to fashion design that always takes the weather into account because, as Niro puts it, “Montrealers experience all four seasons in a given day.”
Last fall, the company introduced a new urban-ready vision with its City Dry collection, a line of boots made with waterproof suede and leather using a technology patented by La Canadienne. The styles in the collection also feature breathable linings and lightweight soles.
“That allows our product to offer fashion and function, to be comfortable but in style,” explains Niro. Some of these timeless styles include the slip-on Conner bootie and the shearling-lined Abba and Adams models.
La Canadienne is led by a sustainable ethos, sourcing all of its leather as by-products of the food industry. With Canadians increasingly looking for ways to support the local economy, it’s a feature that Niro says makes La Canadienne especially attractive for a winter spent at home.
“People are not travelling but they’re walking more, they’re exploring their own cities,” says Niro. And these boots were made for walking.
La Canadienne, 1400 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, 514-905-3323; 273 Laurier Ave. W., Montreal, 514-270-8008, lacanadienneshoes.com.
La Canadienne Abba Shearling-lined Suede Bootie, $565.
La Canadienne Adams Shearling-lined Suede Bootie, $575.
La Canadienne Conner Leather Bootie, $498.
Style news
Last April, Canada Goose released its Sustainable Impact Strategy that included becoming a plastic-free business and achieving carbon neutrality. Now, the Canadian brand is launching its most sustainable parka to date. The Standard Expedition Parka was inspired by its Expedition Parka, which the brand has been producing for more than two decades. The Standard version is made of fabrics that are 100 per cent recycled and undyed, filled with responsibly sourced material and is the first Canada Goose parka to be made using reclaimed fur. For more information, visit canadagoose.com.
Toronto men’s-wear boutique Sydney’s has expanded beyond suiting and work wear into housewares with the launch of Sydney’s Home Goods. This new category features a selection of products designed to enrich home living sourced from a group of Canadian, American and Japanese brands – including Beauregard Chocolates and objects by New York’s Craig Hill, Gato Wood Works and DA Ceramics. Founder Sydney Mamane has also introduced Sydney’s Home, a collection of items produced in-house, including aprons and table linens. The Home Goods collection is available at Sydney’s retail store on Queen Street West and online for cross-Canada shipping. For more information, visit shopsydneys.com.
Montreal outerwear brand Olmsted has recently announced a new partnership with Ile aux Pommes, an island within the Lower St. Lawrence maritime estuary that is home to a private and protected habitat of eider birds. Olmsted will be sourcing its eiderdown from the island, with revenue going back to supporting the island’s conservation efforts. The brand has also opened La Cabine Olmsted, a boutique in the Laurier West area of Montreal. Each Olmsted coat is handmade to order in its Montreal atelier. For more information, visit olmstedouterwear.com.
Men’s-wear retailer Harry Rosen has partnered with Toronto Raptors president and Giants of Africa co-founder Masai Ujiri on a new project that aims to raise funds for charity and introduce more Black designers at Harry Rosen stores. With designer Patrick Assaraf, Ujiri created a seven-piece capsule collection of athleisure pieces that feature the word “humanity” in Ujiri’s handwriting. Net proceeds from the sales of the collection will be donated to the Black Youth Helpline, an organization that offers crisis counselling, strategies for staying in school and support for young people and their families, schools and communities. For more information, visit harryrosen.com.
