Style News: Louis Vuitton throwing week-long bash in private Vancouver penthouse

For the latest instalment in its Savoir-Faire series, Louis Vuitton is setting up shop in a private residence in picturesque Vancouver. Housed on Howe Street in the penthouse of one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers, the 8,000-square-foot space boasts 360-degree panoramic views that take in downtown, the Burrard Inlet and the nearby mountains. From Oct. 18 to 24, visitors can interact with the brand through a unique shopping experience, where each room in the home contains elegantly arranged Louis Vuitton goods. The theme for the temporary shop reflects Louis Vuitton’s spirit of travel philosophy and heritage in luggage and trunk-making that dates back to the 19th century. Each installation of the series is inspired by its unique locale, which over the years have included Aspen, Los Angeles and Mexico.
One major draw to this particular maison is the bespoke product assortment available. Here, find exclusive handbags, limited-edition pieces and special hard-sided items that are all new to Canada and can be hand-painted onsite. It’s the first time that Vancouverites will have access to Objets Nomades, a collection of furniture and objects created in collaboration with a select group of international designers. Unique to Vancouver’s offerings is an outdoor stargazing set created to celebrate Canada’s natural beauty while showcasing Louis Vuitton’s prowess in fusing traditional handicraft with modern tech to create truly bespoke pieces.
Louis Vuitton Savoir-Faire (by appointment), 667 Howe St., Vancouver, louisvuitton.com.
Style news
In early 2020, The Globe and Mail will debut Designing Canada, in partnership with EQ3, a portfolio of the best residential architecture, interiors and houseware products of the year. A group of design insiders, including DesignTO’s artistic director, Deborah Wang, Halifax-based architect, Omar Gandhi, IDS Vancouver director, Jody Phillips, EQ3’s senior director of brand development Nils Vik and Globe architecture critic, Alex Bozikovic, have been tapped to provide a short list of the projects that are catching their eyes right now. Students have also been invited to pitch work for recognition as an emerging designer to watch. Look for the full list in the Jan. 11 edition of Pursuits plus additional events around the Interior Design Show and DesignTO Festival. For more information, visit tgam.ca/designingcanada.
The second installation in Uniqlo’s highly coveted collaboration with Britain-based label JW Anderson hit stores on Oct. 17. This edition sees designer Jonathan Anderson interpreting the theme of the Great British Outdoors through classic British materials and pieces such as tartan fabrics. These have all been transformed for Uniqlo’s LifeWear, a collection of clothing that is designed with the intent of improving the wearers’ overall lives through simplicity, quality and longevity with specific pieces including knits, fleece, outerwear, accessories and more. Uniqlo has also opened a pop-up shop in Toronto’s First Canadian Place on now until October, 2020. For more information, visit uniqlo.com.
Canadian activewear company Lululemon has teamed up with luxury fashion label Roksanda on a bold new collection. Available in two drops, the first on Oct. 22 and the second in January, 2020, the collection combines designer Roksanda Ilincic’s design aesthetics with Lululemon’s functionality. The result is a mix-and-match selection of outerwear, activewear and accessories that can be worn to the fitness studio and beyond. And in more special collections, COS is launching Archive Editions inspired by Bauhaus, an archival collection influenced by the legendary German design movement. The 13-piece collection in monochromatic shades of grey inspired by the Bauhaus school building launches in stores and online alongside a collection of Bauhaus books.
Toronto is welcoming two new boutiques this week, one permanent and one temporary. At the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Italian heritage company Furla is marking its return to the city with a contemporary new storefront. Shoppers will find a mix of leather goods for men and women made by the family-owned company, which was founded in 1927. Meanwhile, Montreal-based outerwear company Kanuk is hosting a pop-up shop at 54 Ossington Ave. Until Nov. 15, Torontonians can experience its fashion-meets-function outerwear just in time for winter’s arrival.