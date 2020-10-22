Style news: Louis Vuitton’s new Toronto location celebrates the art of travel, and art itself

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has expanded its Canadian retail presence with the October opening of a new store at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre. The location is making a splash at the mall with its striking façade featuring a two-storey LED screen lit up with colourful animations.
With two separate entrances, one leading to the men’s section and the other to women’s, the store carries all of Louis Vuitton’s extensive product categories including leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, watches and jewellery, fragrances and publishing. Anchoring the space is a travel room where clients can shop the brand’s luggage, duffle bags and accessories such as dog carriers. Unique art pieces can be found throughout the store ranging from a smiling cherry sculpture by Japanese artist and frequent LV collaborator Takashi Murakami to Canadian creations including a ceramic tile art piece by Vancouver-based artist Rebecca Bayer.
To celebrate the opening, Louis Vuitton gave Yorkdale shoppers early access to its first fine jewellery collection centred around house mascot Vivienne, a whimsical personification of the brand’s monogram flower motif. Other collections available include the women’s Since 1854 ready-to-wear capsule collection, the men’s LV2 capsule designed in collaboration with Japanese artist Nigo and the LV Volt jewellery collection. Launching Oct. 30 is the ArtyCapcuines Collection, which sees six artists apply their unique visions to the Capucines top-handle handbag style released in a limited and numbered edition of 200 each.
Louis Vuitton, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 866.884.8866, louisvuitton.com.
Louis Vuitton Vivienne Pendant, $14,700.
Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau, $47,000.
Louis Vuitton ArtyCapucines Capucines Bag by Beatriz Milhazes, price on request.
Style news
Following the presentation of the 17th-annual Cashmere Collection runway collection earlier this month in Toronto, Canadians are invited to vote for their favourite dress at CashmereVoteCouture.com. Presented by Kruger Products, the Cashmere Collection Masquerade Ball features 15 Canadian designer gowns made of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue. The designers involved hail from across the country and include Narces from Toronto, Paul Hardy from Calgary and Montreal-based Evan Biddell. For every vote, Cashmere will donate $1 to breast cancer efforts at the Canadian Cancer Society and each vote will be entered for the chance to win $1,500.
The One of a Kind Show has kicked off a digital version of its popular Toronto winter show, expanding the length of the event from 11 days to eight weeks. On now until Dec. 20, One of a Kind Online will bring the work of more than 700 makers to Canadians. Exhibitors will create virtual booths, allowing them to promote their businesses and showcase their creations. Additional programming includes weekly DIY workshops, behind-the-scenes artisan studio tours and personalized gift guides. The organization has also partnered with Duuo Insurance on a scholarship program awarded to five small business owners as voted by customers. For more information, visit oneofakindshow.com.
Known for its sustainable take on the sneaker, Allbirds is expanding its offerings into the clothing category with a new collection of four pieces that apply innovative fabrics to classic silhouettes. The TrinoXO T-shirt uses a new textile created from sustainably sourced renewable material made of discarded marine shells while the wool cardigan and sweater are both done in New Zealand merino wool. The wool puffer jacket has a merino and Tencel blend exterior filled with Tencel and recycled polyester. For more information, visit allbirds.ca.
Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has opened the doors to its first store in Quebec. Located at the Centre Eaton de Montreal, the location stocks the brand’s complete range of men, women, kids and baby items including LifeWear, its simple, everyday clothing, and special collaborations with international designers such as J.W. Anderson, Hana Tajima and Ines de la Fressange. At 32,000 square feet, it is the largest of all 13 Uniqlo stores in the country. And Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles is opening two new stores, one at Vancouver’s CF Pacific Centre and the other at Calgary’s CF Chinook Centre. Until the end of the year, the brand is also hosting two pop-up shops in Winnipeg at CF Polo Park and the West Edmonton Mall.
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.