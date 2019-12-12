 Skip to main content

Style news: Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer opens its first freestanding store in Canada

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has opened its first freestanding store in Canada at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The latest addition to Yorkdale Shopping Centre’s portfolio of luxury retailers is TAG Heuer, the Swiss watchmaker known for its sporty, road-worthy styles. Founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains, today the LVMH-owned brand has a retail presence on all continents. This Toronto location is its first free-standing store in the country and its ninth location in North America, joining boutiques in locations such as New York, Miami and Las Vegas.

While the store itself may be new, Canadian watch lovers are no doubt familiar with TAG’s timepieces. “We’ve been in Canada for about 35 years,” says Benjamin Beaufils, the president of TAG Heuer North America, of the brand’s wholesale partners that have included select Canadian jewellers and department stores. “It’s really for us to deliver that exceptional customer service and create a unique experience. We want to make sure we have that really curated environment.”

At the store opening celebrations in November, guests were greeted by a custom TAG Heuer IndyCar to illustrate the company’s storied history with motor racing. Available at the store is an extensive range of watch styles, including the Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon and new Aquaracers with a green dial as well as the core collection. You’ll also find the celebrated Monaco style, a favourite of actor Steve McQueen, which turns 50 this year.

TAG Heuer, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., North York, Ont., 437-249-2486, tagheuer.com.

Style news

Prince Edward County, Ont.-based designer Kate Golding recently launched a new collection of wallcoverings. Her latest partnership with Montreal print studio WYNIL, which stands for “Wall You Need Is Love,” is called the Luncheon Collection and consists of 12 designs evocative of a garden patio on a hot summer day. Crafted by the designer using brushes, ink and fine-line pen, the colourful patterns are all done in Golding’s signature style, which was initially inspired by her grandmother’s 1970s toile de jouy curtains and the textiles in her family’s caravan. For more information, visit kategolding.ca.

The Royal Ontario Museum has published a new fashion-focused book called Cloth That Changed the World: The Art and Fashion of Indian Chintz. A collection of essays combined with vivid photography, it traces the history of this 5,000-year-old textile. Edited by ROM senior curator of Eastern Hemisphere fashion and textiles, Sarah Fee, the book is also a teaser for an upcoming exhibition at the museum called The Cloth That Changed the World: India’s Painted and Printed Cottons. On from Apr. 4 to Sept. 27, 2020, the show will mark the first time that the ROM’s collection of chintz has been on public display in more than 50 years.

L’Oréal Paris has announced its call for nominations in their 2020 Women of Worth Grant Award Program. For the fourth year in a row, the cosmetics company will present $110,000 in charitable grants to 10 Canadian women who are making a difference in their communities and beyond on International Women’s Day in March. This philanthropic initiative honours women who demonstrate commitment and leadership, make significant contributions to important causes and strive to create a more beautiful and accepting world. Canadians are encouraged to make nominations at womenofworth.ca until Jan. 5 with the 10 nominees being announced in February.

Toronto fashion designer Ellie Mae has partnered with fellow local design studio Cofo on a new line of cannabis accessories and a concept store. Located in Toronto’s Stackt Market, a retail hub made up of shipping containers located near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Front Street W., the boutique brings together the ethos of the two brands’ complementary styles. In addition to their cannabis collaboration, find pieces by the Ellie Mae fashion brand, which has a celebrity following that includes Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Gwen Stefani and Mila Kunis, and Cofo’s one-of-a-kind home furnishings.

