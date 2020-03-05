Style news: Matt & Nat brings its sustainable sense of style to Edmonton

Sustainability is top of mind in the apparel industry today, but it’s a concern that’s been at the core of the Matt & Nat brand for 25 years. Founded in 1995, the Montreal-based company is a pioneer in producing vegan leather goods. A portmanteau for materials and nature, Matt & Nat works with various types of vegan leather, including polyurethane and PVC, alongside recycled nylons, cork and rubber. All its linings are made of 100-per-cent recycled bottles, an initiative that has resulted in the recycling of more than six million bottles every year.
Today, Matt & Nat is stocked at more than 800 stores around the world, including 13 stand-alone stores in North America. Last fall, the brand opened a new boutique at the West Edmonton Mall. There, you’ll find its signature vegan leather goods in designs that are minimal in form, yet playful in colour, as well as long-time bestselling styles such as the Brave and Mumbai backpacks and the Drew and Triplet crossbody bags. The store also features an eyewear display customized to this specific location.
For its spring collection, Matt & Nat was inspired by the concepts of being timeless, pure and invigorating. Upbeat colours and simple silhouettes differentiate tote bags, belt bags, backpacks and satchels. Launching later this spring is the annual Hope charity bag, a newly designed, black crossbody style available exclusively online. One hundred per cent of the purchase price is donated to select global charitable partners who support humanitarian, environmental and animal-rights causes in an initiative that has raised more than $230,000 to date.
Matt & Nat, West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St. NW, Edmonton, 587-356-2606, mattandnat.com.
Matt & Nat Erika Crossbody Bag in Mojito, $95.
Matt & Nat Leona Crossbody Bag in Liquid, $98.
Matt & Nat Drewmed Crossbody Bag in Ceramic, $60.
Style news
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his beauty collection, Giorgio Armani has announced that he’s extending the shade range of his Luminous Silk Foundation with 10 additional shades, expanding the range to 40 colours. The brand is also launching the new Luminous Silk Multi-Purpose Concealer, a fine, yet pigmented formula that highlights while covering and is available in 20 shades. Available beginning mid-March, both products reflect the Armani approach to beauty, which is to focus on products that offer an expert application, light finish and comfortable wear. For more information, visit armani-beauty.ca.
To mark International Women’s Day this Sunday, Drake Hotel Properties is hosting a series of events at each location that showcase female leadership, collaboration and talent in the creative and hospitality industries. Highlights include panel discussions, a reading for children and a cocktail menu showcasing the powerhouse female bartenders at every Drake. In addition, the hotel properties are gearing up for March Break guests with special multiday packages at all three hotel locations, as well as a full roster of activities for overnight guests and locals in Ontario’s Prince Edward County. For more information, visit thedrake.ca.
The third annual Fleur Luxury Wedding Show is taking place in Vancouver on March 8. Produced by Aly Armstrong Event Planning and Design and held at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, the show connects industry professionals with brides and grooms to be, including a panel discussion led by bridal designer Desiree Siegfried of The Bachelorette, immersive and diverse decor concepts, a fashion show and cuisine by the hotel’s culinary team. Alison McGill, editor-in-chief of Weddingbells magazine will be presenting the top wedding trends for 2020. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fleurvancouver.com.
Italian fashion brand Gucci has joined the Lion’s Share Fund, an initiative raising funds to tackle the crisis in nature, biodiversity and climate across the globe. Led by the United Nations Development Programme and a coalition of businesses and UN partners, the fund aims to raise more than US$100-million a year within the next five years by asking brands to contribute 0.5 per cent of their media spend every time an animal is featured in their advertisements. Since launching in 2018, the fund has provided grants benefiting wildlife in Mozambique’s Niassa Nature Reserve and in North Sumatra in Indonesia. For more information, visit thelionssharefund.com.