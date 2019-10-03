Style news: Montreal’s Etiket combines medical-grade and all-natural approaches to beauty

A visit to boutique and spa Etiket in Montreal is as much educational as it is beautifying. As the name suggests, Etiket – a play on the word “etiquette" – was founded on the idea of exploring the how behind our beauty products. “These days, with the whole idea of self-care, it’s more of a ritual,” Etiket founder Simon Tooley says. “We’re very big on education and knowledge.”
When he opened Etiket eight years ago, Tooley’s initial focus was on bringing medical-grade skin care to Montrealers. That vision quickly expanded to include fragrance and cosmetics, a mix that Tooley refers to as modern beauty because of its approach of including both medical-grade and all-natural products into a regimen. It’s Tooley’s eye and, more specifically, nose, that have given Etiket an international spirit. His passion for fragrance has resulted in a scent library filled with unusual and hard-to-find flacons from around the globe.
In Etiket’s spa area, all treatments have relaxation in mind and goals are always discussed with skin-care specialists. A Tata Harper treatment room brings the Vermont brand’s all-natura’ line of skin-care products to life, while other facial treatments include peels, hydrafacials and a completely customized option. “People come to us not just to fall asleep but because there’s going to be a difference in their skin,” Tooley says. “We’re not so much about anti-aging but rather, let’s make you feel as good as you can.”
Etiket, 1832 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal, 855-687-3886, etiket.ca.
Style news
Canadian leather brand Namesake has made some major additions to its offerings. Known for her customizable leather jackets for women, designer Rosa Halpern has introduced leather pants into her line, where customers can choose various details such as closure type and length. She has also launched her first jackets for men in four base styles including a moto jacket, café racer, leather overshirt and a bomber. These new apparel styles join a selection of small leather goods, which were added to their lineup of offerings in July. For more information, visit bythenamesake.com.
Toronto-based bridal designer Ines Di Santo has teamed up with luxury Italian heritage brand Bruno Magli on her first footwear collection. Making its debut during New York Bridal Fashion Week, the collaboration incorporates traditional bridal elements such as tulle, chiffon, embroidery and lace with Italian leather. Producing the collection combined modern technology with traditional Italian craftsmanship and the result is unique stiletto heels that keep in the Impressionist theme of the latest Ines Di Santo runway collection. For the designer, the expansion into footwear represents a progression toward offering a complete look for brides.
The Prince of Wales’s Campaign for Wool has announced a new designer partnership with Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew. Prince Charles is actively involved in promoting awareness surrounding wool as a natural, biodegradable and renewable resource. His Campaign for Wool unites a global community of woolgrowers, manufacturers, retailers, fashion designers and artisans in this movement. This limited-edition capsule collection with Holt Renfrew was made in partnership with Canadian designers Line, Smythe and Mikhael Kale, all of whom have reinvented classic designs using British wool. For more information, visit holtrenfrew.com.
Known for its footwear designs that have been sported by the stylish likes of model Bella Hadid and singer Ciara, Canadian brand Zvelle has now added handbags to its offerings. The new collection consists of three minimalist designs in neutral colours of black, soft pink and caramel. Each bag is made of buttery leather in Florence, Italy, using traditional luxury craftsmanship. The clean lines, lightweight designs and discrete branding were selected to be enjoyed on local or far-flung adventures, keeping in Zvelle founder Elle AyoubZadeh’s globally minded approach to sustainable fashion. For more information, visit zvelle.com.