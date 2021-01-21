Style news: Okoko Cosmétiques opens retail space in Vancouver’s Gastown

At Okoko Cosmétiques, the focus is on taking natural skin care to the next level. “There are a lot of natural beauty brands, everybody has their focus,” founder Oyéta Kokoroko says. “Ours is for people who are seeking products that are made naturally, that are non-toxic, that have amazing, beautiful ingredients that stand out but that are also high-performance, meaning that they’re results focused.” This month, the Vancouver-based brand opened its first retail space, a studio in Gastown called L’Atelier Okoko.
Originally from Montreal, Kokoroko made the move to Vancouver to launch her company in a city renowned for its natural beauty. “I just felt that Vancouver complemented the story of the company very well because of what the city has to offer, whether it’s the beautiful natural landscape or how people here are really health focused and into wellness,” she says. At her boutique, that natural beauty translates to a bright space with pops of red, Okoko’s signature colour.
Visitors to the store will be guided through Okoko Cosmétiques’ three collections: the Black Label, which is the entry level line focused on skin brightening products; the White Label, which primarily addresses the needs of acneic skin; and the Red Label, which Kokoroko describes as having a focus on anti-aging. “This one is the most advanced when it comes to the ingredients we use, formulation and the level of complexity,” Kokoroko says. She’s also stocking wellness-focused supplements, so that her clients optimize their skin from the inside out.
L’Atelier Okoko, 162 Powell St., Vancouver, 604-423-6000, okokocosmetiques.com.
Beauté Majestique Gel-to-Milk Cleanser, $140.
L’Élixir de Pureté, $150.
Sublime Balm, $100.
Style news
This week, Swiss jewellery maison Chopard launches its Precious Lace Collection. Inspired by the lightweight nature and white colour of lace, it weaves diamonds and gold together for a delicate effect. Meant to be worn every day and not just reserved for special occasions, the designs echo the patterns and scalloped edges of fine antique lace and are featured as earrings, rings, pendants, bangles and a chain. Chopard is a member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture, gatekeeper to the highest echelons of fashion, and this collection is intended to reflect the organization’s values. For more information, visit chopard.com.
Toronto-based brand Tkees is continuing its expansion from footwear into apparel with the launch of the Cashmere Collection for women. Made of 100-per-cent cashmere, the line includes six interchangeable pieces in three neutral colours. The pieces feature two textures: a ribbed option, which sits closer to the body, and the air option, which is flowing and oversized. Tkees is known for its flip-flop sandals, which were inspired by a trip to Brazil. The brand has previously introduced apparel with a selection of loungewear for men, women and kids that includes sweatsuits, T-shirts and shorts. For more information, visit tkees.com.
To accommodate both mask-wearing requirements and winter weather, Canadian fashion label Ross Mayer has introduced the Winter Wrap Face Mask. Made of a wool blend fabric and lined with bamboo rayon, the mask extends across the face and over the ears. Adjustable elastics behind the ears and a Velcro neck closure offers a secure fit while seamed and darted tailoring contour the face for a unisex fit. The brand’s winter collection also includes traditional mask styles in cozy fabrics. For more information, visit mayerofficial.com.
Nordstrom is beginning the year with a celebration of love. For the latest iteration of its Pop-In@Nordstrom series, the retailer is highlighting products that encourage self-love and empowerment. Pop-In@Nordstrom Self Love features an assortment of modern lingerie and loungewear that focuses on inclusive sizing and shades, sustainable fabrics and ethical production. The selection also includes intimacy products, bath, body and personal care items, and jewellery. Pop-In@Nordstrom Self Love is available at select Nordstrom locations and online through March 14. For more information, visit Nordstrom.ca.
