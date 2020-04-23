 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Style

Register
AdChoices

Style news: One of a Kind’s spring show goes digital

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The One of a Kind website has a page dedicated to all of the vendors of its Spring Show.

Rebecca Tisdelle- Macias 6472310068

With more than 800 vendors present at its Christmas edition, the biannual One of a Kind is the largest and most heavily attended craft show in North America. Following the cancellation of this spring’s show, which was set to take place in March, organizers are taking the show online. To connect with the 500 artisans and small businesses from across Canada who were slated to participate, would-be attendees can now visit booths virtually. Through the Instagram account @ooak_toronto, One of a Kind is filming live stories that feature each 2020 spring show artisan. These sessions take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST daily throughout the month of April and are also archived to Instagram story highlights for later viewing.

Founded in 1975, One of a Kind has a mandate of promoting the culture of craft, providing a marketplace for vendors and also a meeting place for the Canadian craft community. Each show is given a theme, which for spring was transformation. With curated neighbourhoods devoted to food, emerging talent and fashion, artisans demonstrate how materials can be transformed through gestures like pinching, pressing and twisting to create something new.

To purchase these unique pieces, the One of a Kind website has a page dedicated to all of the vendors of the Spring Show. Vendors can be explored by category, neighbourhood or company name, or take a look through new additions to the show. Each profile has a link to an e-commerce store, website or social media connected to the vendor.

Story continues below advertisement

One of a Kind, oneofakindshow.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Burstyn

Lloma Flower Vase, $225.

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Burstyn

Freon Collective Cotton Rounds, $35, and Face Cloths, $18.

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Burstyn/Handout

Lohn Candles, from $22 each.

Style news

As mandatory business closures continue, local beauty studios are using video conferencing technology to offer consultations. At B.Beautiful Studio in Toronto, owner Brittni Alexandra is offering free video chat skin-care consultations and free shipping of skin-care and brow products from brands including Kypris, Patchology and Kelley Baker within Ontario. E-mail concierge@bbeautifulbeauty.com to book an appointment. And at Montreal’s Etiket, new virtual personal consultation services with an expert can be done online to discuss anything related to the store’s extensive skin-care, fragrance and cosmetic offerings. Visit the website to book an appointment.

Digital programs are giving travellers the opportunity to explore the world from home. Toronto-based app Driftscape features more than 5,000 stories and self-guided tours from across the country. For a beach day, Visit Florida’s Florida Beach Finder offers a virtual exploration of more than 1,300 kilometres of beaches captured by Google. NYC & Company is giving tours of the Big Apple’s famous cultural scene via nycgo.com/virtualnyc, which will be updated regularly. And to help build global bridges through communication, language-learning app Babbel is giving Canadian students free access for one month.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian fashion brands are continuing their support of the fight against COVID-19. Harry Rosen has collaborated with its partner Shirt Fit to repurpose the production of the Harry Rosen Signature dress shirts to produce protective non-medical face masks, which will be donated to hospitals in need. Canadian responsible handbag and accessory brand, Piper & Skye, is employing more than 30 people from across Canada to manufacture non-medical grade masks for some of the country’s vulnerable populations. Arc’teryx is producing medical gowns for health care workers in British Columbia and Ellie Mae has partnered with Kids Help Phone on a collection of ties, pocket squares and scrunchies.

To help support the local Canadian food-and-beverage industry during the pandemic, Stella Artois has launched a new gift card program called Rally for Restaurants. When consumers purchase a gift card from a participating local restaurant, bar or pub, Stella Artois will top up each $25 or $50 gift card up with $10 that is immediately sent to the establishment. Restaurants can sign up online at rallyforrestaurants.ca. Stella Artois will also be donating $250,000 to participating businesses in a joint effort to help preserve the future of the industry.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies