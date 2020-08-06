Style news: Over five decades into selling furniture, Mobilia is still adapting the way Canadians bring design home

Open this photo in gallery The physical footprint of Mobilia's stores has expanded, operating mainly at the big-box level. Mobilia

What started out as a quest to bring European design flair to Canada has grown into a national furniture empire. Mobilia was founded in Montreal by Hans Kau in 1966, who had the idea to open a small furniture boutique after importing designs from Europe for himself and friends. Today, Mobilia is still a family business run by president Johaness Kau, Hans’s son, with 10 locations throughout Quebec and Ontario and a thriving nationwide e-commerce business.

As Mobilia has grown, the physical footprint of its stores has expanded, operating mainly at the big-box level. It’s also increased the scope of its focus from European design to include contemporary furniture from Canada and around the world. “Over the years, we’ve been able to find some really unique, interesting manufacturers,” Kau says. At the newest store, which opened in March in Toronto’s Castlefield Design District, Kau says they’re evoking the original downtown boutique feel without compromising on selection. “With the website and with everything we can do with technology, the need for a big store isn’t necessarily there, depending on the location.”

Open this photo in gallery Amid the pandemic, the store began Mobilia Rendez-Vous, an appointment-booking service that schedules in-person and virtual appointments in store and online. Mobilia

In July, the company launched Mobilia Rendez-Vous, an appointment-booking service that schedules in-person and virtual appointments in store and online. Shoppers with an increased risk of developing COVID-19 related complications can schedule in-store appointments outside of regular business hours. “It’s all about adapting to this new reality and still making it a very nice shopping experience while being able to help our consumers to find what it is they’re looking for in the best way possible.”

Mobilia, 10 locations throughout Quebec and Ontario, mobilia.ca.





Open this photo in gallery Mobilia

Japandi Wood Curio, $2,499.

Open this photo in gallery Mobilia

Japandi Wood Dinette Table, $1,899.

Open this photo in gallery Mobilia

Japandi Wood Bed, from $2,299.

Style news

American cosmetics and skincare brand Estée Lauder has recently updated its Advanced Night Repair serum. One of the company’s best-selling products, it was first launched in 1982. The new formula in the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex is supportive of skin cells’ overnight renewal process and the production of collagen. It was informed by research in the field of epigenetics, which examines the influence of external factors on genetic expression. The bottle has also had a refresh and is now made of recyclable glass. For more information, visit esteelauder.ca.

This month, Longchamp (longchamp.com) is launching the new Green District line of unisex bags made of a regenerated nylon yarn called Econyl. The fabric is produced from nylon waste recovered from oceans, which is then reprocessed into yarn. This new range is available in 10 contemporary styles in different colours and prints. Also in accessories, new bag styles from Dr. Liza (drlizashoes.com), a footwear line designed in Canada by Dr. Liza Egbogah, debut in August. Made with posture-friendly features in mind, each bag style aims to reduce neck, back and shoulder pain associated with carrying a bag through textured shoulder pads, a flat rectangular base and optimized body placement.

The Blanche Macdonald Centre in Vancouver has introduced a $1-million scholarship program for Black Canadians. The school, which focuses on makeup artistry, hair design, fashion, aesthetics and nail artistry, will be awarding $200,000 to aspiring fashion and beauty professionals annually over the next five years. This scholarship will cover tuition, books and professional kits for any of the college’s full-time diploma programs. Applications are opening on Aug. 28 to Black Canadians who are high school graduates or 19 years of age and older. For more information, visit blanchemacdonald.com/black-lives-matter.

To help reduce food waste, Vitamix has collaborated with FoodCycler on the Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50. Available now in Canada, this countertop indoor food recycler transforms at-home food scraps into fertilizer. Its odourless process pulverizes and aerates food waste, breaking the contents down to one-tenth of their original volume while filtering out methane gases and odours with an activated carbon filtration system. Unlike traditional food composting, the Vitamix FoodCycler’s intensified actions accelerate the process so fertilizer is ready within three to eight hours. For more information, visit vitamix.com.

