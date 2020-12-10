Style news: Petit H line of off-cut curiosities now available to Hermès shoppers in Canada

For the past 10 years, Hermès has taken a creative approach to making the most of its leftover materials. In an initiative known as Petit H, artisans, artists and designers create a collection of objects made of elements that are no longer needed. It’s a reverse engineering of sorts, where the materials on hand inspire their final forms, and to some very delightful results. These limited-edition and one-off pieces are often so unique that their colours and patterns will be a surprise to shoppers.
Now available in Canada through the Hermès website, the most recent Petit H collection is a celebration of the French luxury house’s most recognizable totems and fabrics. On the silk front is a Furoshiki handbag, a slouchy style inspired by traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, as well as bracelets and necklaces made of silk twill and fastened with buttons. Another house signature, leather has been transformed into playful charms to be hung with care or used as keyrings, shoe accessories that can jazz up a pair of sneakers and a heart-shaped handheld fan.
To showcase this year’s Petit H pieces, the collection has travelled around the world. At the Parisian flagship on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, an equestrian-inspired display gave a home to the collection, and a nod to the brand’s 19th-century origins in harness-making.
Hermès Petit H, Hermes.com.
Dalmatian Charm, $315.
Silk Double Tour Bracelet, $205.
Hearts Fan, $1,900.
Style news
Montreal-based fashion platform Ssense is expanding beyond apparel with a new department called Everything Else. It encompasses items in homeware, technology, activity, self care, pet accessories and more from the mix of exclusive, emerging and established brands that Ssense is known for including Byredo, Bang & Olufsen, Tata Harper and Tekla. The self-care items and select brands are available exclusively in North America for the launch, which can be found on ssense.com or via the Ssense mobile app.
For its 17th annual design marketplace, Souk has gone online. Focusing on the creative works of designers and makers from Montreal, the annual design exhibition has been transformed into a month-long virtual shopping event, featuring 70 local designers and up to 700 limited edition and exclusive products available until Dec. 17. In Vancouver, Circle Craft has launched a social media campaign in lieu of its annual in-person Circle Craft Christmas Market. Using the hashtag #ShopYourCircle, manager Afuwa Granger is challenging shoppers to buy all of their holiday gifts from local artists and businesses located within 50 kilometres.
Canadian companies are teaming up on new product launches to enhance the winter months. For his limited-edition collaboration with Nobis, basketball player Serge Ibaka has partnered with the brand to create outerwear and accessories for men and women including jackets, hats, vests and scarves. Cannabis brands Superette and Ace Valley have teamed up to launch four limited-edition candles, each featuring a scent inspired by Superette’s Toronto stores and Ace Valley’s cannabis strains (the latter has also recently launched vegan, gluten-free gummies made with THC and CBD). And hair care retailer Chatters and Vancouver-based clothing brand Brunette the Label have launched a capsule collection of five sweatshirts printed with the words Brunette, Blonde, Redhead, Jet Black or Balayage.
With letter writing offering a tactile way to stay connected this year, a Montreal company is creating new inspiration to take pen to paper. Maurèle is a paper goods and leather accessories brand that takes a modern approach to old school correspondence. This month saw the launch of its new Gratitude Collection, a stationery line featuring thankful inspirational quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, Plato and Sylvia Plath. Keeping sustainability in mind, Maurèle is made of recycled pulp at North American mills and at third-generation family-run printers who use responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly inks. For more information, visit maurele.com.
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.