 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Style

Register
AdChoices

Style news: Province of Canada redefines homegrown casual for homebodies

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Province of Canada opened its first retail space in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood last year.

For Province of Canada founders Jeremy Watt and Julie Brown, Canadian fashion has evolved well beyond the stereotype of lumberjack plaid. Focusing on elevated basics for men, women and children, their designs are inspired by their relaxed lifestyle, a feeling they’ve captured with the hashtag #CanadianHomebody. “It’s kind of how we like to live, and it finds its way into the brand,” says Brown, citing fellow Canada-founded brand Club Monaco as a source of inspiration.

The pair met in 2005 and eventually decided to turn their shared love of design into a clothing line. While doing research on what to call their company, they discovered that Province of Canada was the name given to the union of Upper and Lower Canada in the 1840s. “It spoke to Julie and I, one being from Quebec and one being from Ontario,” Watt says. Province of Canada was launched in 2014. All pieces are made in Canada and the two make a point of tapping into the strengths of the existing manufacturing industry with an expansion into housewares. “With our cushions and throws, we were able to use their machinery even though [our manufacturer] had never made something like that before,” Brown says.

Last year, the pair opened their first retail space in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. “It’s minimal, there’s a bit of a Scandinavian influence,” Brown says of their monochromatic decor, something visitors often describe as cottage chic. “We would paint our cottage all white.” Their designs are also available to order on their website.

Story continues below advertisement

Province of Canada, 1004 Queen St. E., Toronto, 416-551-1229, provinceofcanada.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

La Canadienne Tee in White, $42.

Open this photo in gallery

Logo Crewneck in Heather Grey, $108.

Open this photo in gallery

Everyday Leggings in Olive, $58.

Style News

Mulberry has relaunched its My Local series online. The lineup of musical performances and conversations has moved from locales in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and New York to live streams from the private homes of musicians, poets and artists. Performers in this year’s lineup include Joy Crookes, Alan Power and Arlo Parks. My Local is part of the U.K. fashion brand’s Take Root, Branch Out campaign, which features commissions, collaborations and activities designed to unite and lift the spirits of its customer base. For more information, visit Mulberry’s Instagram page, @mulberryengland.

Polaroid has launched an autofocus instant analog camera called Polaroid Now. This model has a newly developed autofocus lens system, longer-lasting battery, accurate flash and a more functional design easily used by photographers at any skill level. For a limited time, the Now is available in red, orange, yellow, green and blue. Black and white options will be available on an ongoing basis. This new product coincides with Polaroid’s rebranding from Polaroid Originals to Polaroid, reflecting a revival since the company paused the production of instant film in 2008. For more information and to purchase the Polaroid Now, visit polaroid.com.

Story continues below advertisement

A group of luxury watch companies has announced they’re leaving the Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show to launch their own. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard and Tudor have decided to create a new watch trade show with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie. The show will be held in early April 2021 at Geneva’s Palexpo convention centre with the goal of creating a professional platform that can meet future challenges in the watchmaking industry. Further details, including the name of the show and any additional participants, will be announced at a later date.

Canadian fashion brands continue to build community support during the pandemic. Outerwear brand Therma Kota (thermakota.com) has gone indoors with the new Kokkur apron; 15 per cent of apron sales will be donated to the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto. John Fluevog Shoes (fluevog.com) has created a limited-edition shoe inspired by B.C. Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. All of the pre-sale proceeds from the shoes will be donated to Food Banks B.C. And as part of its Daily Hero project, jewellery brand Biko (ilovebiko.com) has been giving frontline workers a Biko item of their choosing. Until May 15, 15 per cent of online sales will be donated to Second Harvest.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies