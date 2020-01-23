Style news: Revamped Montreal flagship capitalizes on Chanel’s design codes

The latest addition to the ever-reinvented Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal is a new home for Chanel. The iconic French fashion house has opened the doors to its boutique within the luxury department store, a refined space that boasts a street-facing façade on Rue de la Montagne. Sitting at 310 square metres, the new boutique is double the size of its former Montreal location and launched with the Cruise 2020 collection by artistic director of fashion collections Virginie Viard.
The space was designed by New York-based architect Peter Marino, a long-time collaborator of the maison who has designed several international Chanel flagships in cities such as Seoul, Paris and Istanbul. Marino has woven the aesthetic codes of the Chanel story throughout the boutique through decor elements including custom tweeds, silk and wool carpeting and textured wall finishes. A palette of black, white and gold provides an elegant backdrop for a collection of artworks on display, including pieces by Fernando Daza, Peter Dayton and Hugo McCloud.
Within this dazzling interior, the new boutique carries a selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, costume jewellery and eyewear as well as timepieces and fine jewellery. Find icons old and new alike, as seasonal interpretations of classic designs such as the 2.55 handbag next to the recently introduced Chanel 19 bag, named for the year it was created.
Chanel, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, 1307 St. Catherine St. W., Montreal, 514-842-7318, chanel.com.
In stock
Chanel Bracelet in Metal and Calfskin, $1,350
Chanel 19 Bag in Light Pink Leather, $5,775
Chanel Black Loafers in Suede Leather and Grosgrain, $1,575
Style news
Buzzy New York skate brand Supreme is the subject of a new coffee-table book. Published by Phaidon, Supreme celebrates the influence of this 26-year-old company and includes written contributions by pop-culture critic Carlo McCormick and director Harmony Korine. It features more than 800 images from photographers such as Larry Clark, Sandy Kim and David Sims and presents an intimate look at the company’s early years. It also chronicles artist and brand collaborations with Takashi Murakami, Cindy Sherman, Nike and Louis Vuitton, as well as limited product releases including MetroCards and luggage. The book also features a reversible jacket that can be hung as a poster. For more information, visit phaidon.com.
California-based, wellness-minded cannabis company Dosist is making its debut in Canada. Dosist’s first product to arrive north of the border is the Dose Pen, which delivers a precise 2.25 milligram dose of each formula before notifying the user. The six options include Bliss, Rest, Calm, Soothe, Arouse and Passion, each of which is formulated to stimulate the desired effect. Founded in 2016, Dosist was named as one of 2018′s top 10 most innovative companies in the health sector by Fast Company. The Dose Pen is available in Canada at Fire & Flower, Tokyo Smoke and other retailers. For more information, visit dosist.ca.
Holt Renfrew’s Bloor Street flagship location has reopened its Holts Café. Designed by Britain-based architect Alex Cochrane, it reopened its doors at 50 Bloor St. W. on Jan. 22 and includes design elements such as 20-foot-high glass windows, terrazzo floors and brass accents. On the menu is European-influenced contemporary Canadian cuisine by executive chef Benjamin Lillico in collaboration with Chase Hospitality Group. Dishes served during brunch, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea pay homage to Holts Café classics made with local, seasonal ingredients to be enjoyed in the dining room, bar, lounge area or private dining room. For more information, visit holtrenfrew.com.
From now until Feb. 9, Pop-In@Nordstrom is holding a special collaboration with American label Eileen Fisher. Available online as well as at select Nordstrom locations in Vancouver and Toronto, Eileen Fisher x Nordstrom is an ungendered capsule collection that marries the socially conscious ethos of Eileen Fisher with the vision of Nordstom vice-president of creative projects Olivia Kim. The 30 pieces in the collection are made using organic and recycled materials and are available in neutral, minimalist colours including navy, beige and white. Specific pieces include outerwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit nordstrom.ca/pop.
