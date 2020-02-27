Style news: Rosedale boutique Clementine’s goes from resale to lifestyle

Toronto luxury shop Clementine’s has a new home just down the street from its original Rosedale location. The concept boutique, which reopened in October, has hit pause on its former focus on designer resale in favour of a curated mix of new fashion and lifestyle pieces. The selection consists primarily of female-led companies working with sustainability in mind, such as Mad Et Len, Ms Min and By Malene Birger, in categories ranging from fashion and accessories to skin care, design objects and coffee-table books. In addition to an exclusive in-house line, Clementine’s Privé, find a selection of Canadian labels including Unttld, Maison Bedard and Dennis Merotto.
The store is a professional partnership between creative director Christina McDowell and her daughter, Kelly McDowell, retail director. “We have a very separate skill set and it blends quite well,” Christina says. Part of what they say unites their working relationship is the value they both place on offering their signature customer experience. “We are nuanced in that we offer a relationship-based service of fashion, home, design. Relationship meaning that, when someone comes in, we will find the best pieces for them, for their lifestyle, for their budget, for their body type,” says Christina, who spent 15 years in image consulting at Holt Renfrew. “We’re not here to sell mass volumes,” Kelly says. “Our goal is to make sure that you feel good.”
Clementine’s, 1054 Yonge St., Toronto, 416-966-2662, clementinesluxury.com.
Clementine’s Privé Satin Stretch Sage Bomber, $675.
Clementine’s Privé Metallic Hooded Mercury Anorak, $1,295.
Clementine’s Privé Ink Collection Dress, $675.
Style news
L’Occitane Group has announced the creation of an Ecosystem Restoration Fund, the goal of which is to provide support to ecosystems threatened by natural disasters, such as the fires in the Amazon and Australia. The fund will be financed by a voluntary internal donation campaign among L’Occitane’s shareholders and will be applied on an ad hoc basis. It joins the company’s existing sustainable ingredients department and the L’Occitane Foundation, which have been involved in conserving local plant species and supporting local communities since 2006. For more information, visit fondation.loccitane.com.
In Osaka, Japan, Louis Vuitton recently opened the Maison Osaka Midosuji, a new boutique that also houses Louis Vuitton’s debut in the culinary arts. The four-storey store was designed in collaboration between architects Jun Aoki and Peter Marino to reflect Osaka’s heritage as an important port city. On the top floor is the very first Louis Vuitton Café, Le Café V, which guards the entrance to an exclusive restaurant called Sugalabo V. The café’s Cocoon Room, terrace and adjoining bar feature a menu curated by chef Yosuke Suga, whose Sugalabo V is open to a small group of diners each evening.
From March 5 to 8, Hudson’s Bay is hosting a special pop-up market at its Queen Street location in downtown Toronto to mark International Women’s Day. Through a partnership with the Atelier Collective, a professional community that organizes workshops and events geared toward women, this market will bring together beauty and lifestyle brands founded by women, many of which are typically available exclusively online. This pop-up promises an Instagram-friendly design for shoppers looking to support female entrepreneurs and small brands. For more information, visit theateliercollective.com.
Until April 5, posh pets have a special pop-up shop at Nordstrom to visit. The Pop-In@Nordstrom Pet Shop is available in store at the Pacific Centre, Vancouver and Toronto Eaton Centre locations, as well as online at nordstrom.com/pop. It features more than 200 toys, treats, clothes and accessories from brands such as Dog Threads, Dusen Dusen and Champion as well as a personalization station and an assortment of clothing and accessories for pet owners. Throughout the pop-up, there will be weekend events at select stores, including Doggy Ice Cream Socials and Caturdays, as well as a pet adoption event.
