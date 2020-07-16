Style news: Selfish Swimwear creates pieces that boost sustainability and self-esteem

When Naomie Caron first set out to launch her career as a fashion designer, establishing her company’s values was as important as coming up with her first product. The founder of Montreal’s Selfish Swimwear, Caron focuses her efforts, along with a team of local seamstresses, on creating bathing suits that are made to last using recycled-fibre fabrics. “I’m trying as much as possible to limit consumption which is overly excessive, and have more of a loyal and repeat clientele that sees the investment in a quality swimsuit,” Caron says.
Before starting her company, Caron began experimenting with different types of fashion design, creating custom pieces for friends and family. “I tapped into different worlds. I did a little bit of jeans, I did men’s wear, more street, I did evening dresses, wool coats and I even tried one wedding dress,” she says. When a friend told her that she couldn’t find a bathing suit for her upcoming vacation, Caron knew she’d met her match. “I really loved the challenge.” She launched Selfish Swimwear in 2017.
Beyond the technical challenge presented by producing swimwear, Caron addresses the personal obstacles some face while bathing-suit shopping by offering private, one-on-one fitting appointments by request at her studio in Montreal, where she shares her expertise on fit. “A lot of women are really happy to have a personalized and thoughtful experience where we take the time to try on each model to find one that fits their body shape,” says Caron. With each new collection, Caron aims to add a style that complements the unique needs of a certain shape in addition to staples like her popular black mesh styles. “One message I’m trying to send through my brand is to tell women that you are perfect the way you are.”
Selfish Swimwear, selfishswimwear.com.
Selfish Swimwear Gabrielle sporty bikini top in shiny khaki, $90, Rebecca tied side bikini bottom in shiny khaki, $85.
Selfish Swimwear Penelope bralette bikini top in stripes, $105, Erica reversible bikini bottom in stripes and black, $85.
Selfish Swimwear Marina bandeau strapless bikini top in tropical print, $90, Florence high waist bikini bottom in tropical print, $85.
Style news
Montreal-based eyewear brand BonLook recently introduced a new collection called Motion: The Low Bridge Collection. Consisting of eight new styles inspired by BonLook’s best-selling frames, these new fits are designed to be inclusive of all face shapes, sizes and tastes. The Motion collection specifically takes into account low nose bridges, high cheekbones and wide faces with adjustments such as lower nose pads, a deeper bridge and elongated temples to prevent slippage and cheek tension. BonLook was founded in 2011 by Sophie Boulanger and today has stores across the country. For more information, visit bonlook.com.
A new exhibition opening at the Vancouver Art Gallery this weekend celebrates local design history. Modern in the Making: Post-War Craft and Design in British Columbia is on display from July 18 to Jan. 3, 2021. Comprised of more than 300 works created between 1945 and 1975, the exhibition includes the ceramics, fashion, furniture, jewellery and textiles that defined West Coast living throughout the mid-century era. Organized chronologically, the exhibition highlights the varied ways in which modernism was interpreted in the province and how it was influenced by local histories, materials and knowledge, including Indigenous cultures. For more information, visit vanartgallery.bc.ca.
Toronto’s Leslieville Flea is returning to in-person events this summer. The physically-distanced markets will be held at the Ashbridge Estate (1444 Queen St. E.) on July 19, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with special appearances across town at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst St.) on July 25, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. These events are joined by the addition of a new virtual market taking place from July 13 to 17 on the @leslievilleflea Instagram account. Vendors at the market include apparel brand Progoti, Purabeada, which makes semi-precious stone jewellery, and Sunday Creative, which specializes in refurbished and vintage furnishings and accessories. For more information and to shop from their vendors online, visit leslievilleflea.com.
Japanese retailer Muji has introduced a series of free live virtual workshops continuing throughout the month of July. Muji has partnered with a variety of Canadian experts to teach new skills and inspire creativity. On Jul. 18, learn how to properly grow vegetables with Vancouver organic farmer Mik Turje of the Renfrew Collingwood Food Security Institute. Upcoming sessions include summer floral arrangement, led by Toronto-based wedding and floral designer Sarah Min of Delight Floral + Design on July 22, and a calligraphy lesson by Toronto artist Sarah Types on July 29. For more information, visit muji.com/ca/events/.
