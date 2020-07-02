Style news: sustainable accessories, and apparel that supports frontline workers

In celebration of Canada Day, two companies have released new gear that honours the national holiday. Fitness company Peloton (apparel.onepeloton.ca) is launching its first Canada Day Collection. Comprised of nine pieces including performance tank tops, T-shirts and pullovers, each piece features unique icons highlighting Canadian landmarks and symbols, including homages to the cities of Toronto and Calgary. And iconic Canadian fashion brand Roots (roots.com) has recently launched its Canada Collection by Roots. Designed and made in Canada, the collection includes red-and-white hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops and more.
The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (TOAF) has reinvented itself this year as the Toronto Online Art Fair. Instead of taking place at its usual location, Nathan Phillips Square, this year’s edition will showcase artists through its website and social media feeds. From July 2 to 12, works across a variety of mediums by hundreds of artists ranging from students to the established will be available for purchase. The organization is also organizing virtual events, an awards program and a speaker series. For more information, visit torontooutdoor.art.
Two Vancouver-based companies have launched new designs that divert waste from landfills. Native Shoes’ (nativeshoes.com) new Davis Repurposed sandal is a spin on an existing sandal style made using leftover material. Available in sizes for adults and children, the bright mosaic design consists of fabric scraps that would otherwise be discarded. Accessories company Herschel Supply (herschel.ca) has also recently launched its new Re-Sail Program, which uses material sourced from used boat sails to produce one-of-a-kind home products and accessories including an apron, pen case, wall organizer and small containers. All proceeds from the Re-Sail Program will be donated to the Vancouver Aquarium.
A new clothing collection called See You Soon Toronto (seeyousoontoronto.com) has already raised more than $100,000 to support industries severely impacted by COVID-19 including hospitality, frontline workers and mental-health support services, as well as local paramedics and firefighters. This creative collaboration between Lifetime Developments’ Brian Brown, graphic artist Ben Johnston and television reporter Tyrone Edwards consists of mood-lifting T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, masks and artwork. See You Soon Toronto is available online, with one hundred percent of proceeds donated to their local charitable partners.
Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.