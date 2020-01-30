Style news: The new Canada Goose flagship offers a year-round taste of the Arctic

You may not find any clothing for sale at Canada Goose’s newest store in Toronto, but you will find winter. “It’s snowing seven days a week at Sherway Gardens,” says Penny Brook, chief marketing officer at Canada Goose. Without any merchandise available for purchase on site, the new store is a bold step in experiential retail concept, employing multisensory, digital elements to immerse visitors into the chilly world of Canada Goose. “Because you don’t have the shackles of being a transaction-driven experience, that allows you to really embrace a consumer experience that is truly remarkable,” Brook says.
To enter the store, guests step through a two-storey glacier façade into a dark crevasse, where a simulation of an icy surface crackles underfoot. Once inside, impressive 60-foot wide curved screens play 4K videos of vast Canadian landscapes while interactive product displays share information on the technical elements of some of CG’s signature products. In the Cold Room, which has a temperature set at -12 and contains real snow, test a selection of coats against the cold no matter what time of year it is. The pieces can then be ordered online and delivered to your home.
At the heart of this retail endeavour is the storytelling Canada Goose builds around its collections. “We had so many stories of people who’ve experienced the brand and we wanted to transpose those stories into a living space,” Brook says. “The stories that we’re telling here are very much celebrating the fabric of Canada.”
Canada Goose, CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, Ont., 647-360-8098, canadagoose.com.
Canada Goose Men’s Hybridge Base Jacket, $695.
Canada Goose Women’s Hillhurst Pullover, $695.
Canada Goose Women’s Hybridge Knit Jacket, $695.
Style news
This month, Roots is releasing a limited-edition collaboration with Boy Meets Girl, an American athleisure brand worn by such stars as Mindy Kaling and Nina Dobrev. The 15 pieces in the collection includes unisex options for adults and children such as organic cotton T-shirts, recycled yarn sweatpants, hoodies, leggings and a skirt. In a nostalgic palette of grey and black, each of the items features a logo designed for the collection that ties together the visual identities of each brand. It will be available for purchase at select Roots stores across Canada and online at roots.com.
Pandora’s Moments charm bracelet is celebrating its 20th birthday this year and the brand will mark the occasion with special activities planned around the world and at its home city of Copenhagen. On the 20th day of each month throughout 2020, Pandora will rerelease one of 12 original charms from its archive. The first that launched in January was the sweet strawberry, one of its first charm designs. For collectors, this limited-edition collection of charms come with a certificate of authenticity and is available to purchase online and in select stores. For more information, visit ca.pandora.net.
Canadian floral recycling and composting company ReBloom has announced a new goal of diverting 20 tonnes of floral waste from landfills after having already diverted 43 tonnes since 2014. Servicing all of Canada, ReBloom collects florals and greenery from events and divides them into small bouquets to be donated to a charity of choice such as senior homes, hosipices and shelters, which they later collect and compost. Giving the flowers a second life extends the joy they bring, while properly composting them keeps them out of landfills. For more information, visit rebloomflowers.ca.
Fashion brand Hugo has released a limited-edition collection in celebration of musical and cultural icon David Bowie. The Hugo Loves Bowie capsule collection honours the singer’s androgynous style with options for men and women and includes pieces such as T-shirts and slogan caps. The Berlin Trilogy of albums Bowie recorded between 1977 and 1979 serve as inspiration for the collection, including the Heroes album slogan, “Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming.” The collection is available now in Hugo stores, at select retailers and online at hugo.com.
