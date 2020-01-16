Style news: Toronto design shop Mjölk celebrates 10 years with pieces from local artisans

Mjölk is a celebrated design shop in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood that turns 10 this year. Founded by husband-and-wife team John and Juli Baker, it specializes in artisanal lifestyle pieces mainly from Scandinavia and Japan. To celebrate their anniversary, the Bakers have worked with some of their favourite international designers – Winnipeg’s Thom Fougere, Oslo-based Anderssen & Voll and Japan’s Oji Masanori – to produce pieces through manufacturers and artisans in Toronto, many of whom are located within a 15-minute radius of the shop.
The store is an early example of a digital platform transformed into a retail space. Before opening Mjölk, which is Swedish for “milk,” the Bakers ran a design blog called Kitka where they chronicled their renovation experiences while exploring mid-century design, featuring their favourite items from Scandinavia and Japan. After visiting both areas of the world, they decided to bring their aesthetic home to Toronto and, in 2009, opened their own store, combining a gallery space in the front with furniture and accessories displayed toward the middle and back in a living space context. Pottery has been a mainstay, as are pieces made through exclusive collaborations with designers.
Ten years on, the Mjölk story continues to evolve. Last fall, the Bakers debuted Minka, a parallel concept shop and biannual publication inspired by their 19th-century stone farmhouse in Ontario’s Prince Edward County. Minka highlights a more rustic approach to their signature aesthetic, taking a cozy approach to Scandinavian and Japanese minimalism.
Mjölk, 2959 Dundas St. W., Toronto, 416-551-9853, mjolk.ca.
In stock
Anderssen & Voll x Mjölk Min Watering Can Copper, $475.
Thom Fougere x Mjölk Blackened Brass with Walnut Fire Tools, $1,795.
Mjölk Bronze Incense Holder Case, $75.
Style news
This first edition of the Art, Architecture, Design Film Festival begins Jan. 22 in Toronto. Presented in partnership with Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, its programming aims to highlight the contributions of globally renowned architects, artists and designers over five days through the screening of 11 documentaries. Visionaries covered in the films include Swedish artist Hilma af Klint, designers Charles and Ray Eames and architect Richard Neutra. Postscreening Q&As include special guests and directors such as Joseph Clement of Integral Man, which looks at the story of Jim Stewart’s innovative Toronto home, alongside the building’s architect Brigitte Shim. For more information, visit hotdocscinema.ca/aadff.
Catering to the Greater Toronto Area’s newly engaged this weekend is the 2020 WedLuxe Show. Held at the Carlu in downtown Toronto on Jan. 18 and 19, this year marks the ninth annual bridal event with the theme of love and legends inspired by history’s greatest love stories. This year, there are more than 100 exhibitions from wedding professionals as well as immersive, experiential areas designed for the event. There will be wedding fashion styles presented on the WedLuke Runway as well as offering a complimentary shopping experience at the WedLuxe Gift Bar. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wedluxe.com/thewedluxeshow.
The theme at the Maison & Objet show in Paris is (Re) Generation and an analysis of the consumer habits of younger generations and their impact on the lifestyle sector. Running from until Jan. 21, the international trade show focuses on objects and decorative accessories as well as the latest decoration and home interior solutions. New this year are three spaces devoted to exploring Care, Share and Living. Exhibitors from Canada include Creative Matters, Life Without Plastic and Stolen Riches. In addition, Japanese designer Kenzo Takada will launch his new home and lifestyle brand at the show. For more information, visit maison-objet.com.
Fashion Art Toronto (FAT) has opened a call for designers and artists to apply to show their work during the organization’s 15th edition. Held April 16 to 20, FAT is looking for designers to take part in 40 runway presentations that will showcase women’s wear, men’s wear, wearable art, experimental designs and more. Artists are invited to apply to display multimedia works focused on design, fashion, architecture, body and image throughout the event, while dancers, musicians and performance artists may apply to present their work on the runway. The deadline to apply is Jan. 22. For more information, visit fashionarttoronto.ca.