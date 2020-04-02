Style news: Toronto’s Beau and Bauble shops embrace a whimsical approach to style

While working as a theatre costumer in London, Kate Elia had a dream that she was the owner of a fantastical store for girls. Her retail reverie stuck with her and, following her return to her hometown of Toronto in 2011, she opened the Beau and Bauble. With a focus on jewellery, her Junction neighbourhood shop offers a distinctly whimsical, feminine environment filled with playful items at affordable price points. “I grew up in the eighties so it’s a huge influence in the shop. It’s very nostalgic in here,” Elia says of her selection of classic Levi’s denim, cards and stationery, homewares and hobby items including jigsaw puzzles and sticker books.
In 2018, Elia expanded her vision across the street to Beau Men’s, a masculine interpretation of the Beau and Bauble world. Here, the emphasis is on more grown-up activities reflected in goods such as cocktail accessories, coffee-table books and vinyl records. Behind the cash desk, find Elia’s personal collection of VHS tapes that she plays on a TV above the door.
Online, the Beau and Bauble aesthetic is translated to an e-commerce store with a fulsome selection of pieces sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. By request, Elia is offering virtual tours of both spaces and can make any in-store product available on her webstore. For the full Beau and Bauble experience, however, she recommends visiting in person when possible. “That’s what I always intended – for girls to feel like they’re in this crazy place that they’ll always remember,” says Elia.
The Beau and Bauble, 3092 Dundas St. W., Toronto, 416-904-6136; Beau Men’s, 3083 Dundas St. W., Toronto, 416-769-6149, thebeauandbauble.com.
Biko Magnolia Chain, $145.
FRNCH Paris Abigal Dress, $146.
Herschel Little America Backpack, $199.
STYLE NEWS
Designer consignment store VSP Consignment has added men’s wear to its online offerings for the first time. Clients can now shop remotely from their selection of labels including Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent, Comme des Garçons, Lemaire and Vetements. VSP has also recently introduced a New with Tags category of unworn pieces to its online women’s-wear selection. At its 4,000-square-foot boutique on Dundas Street West in Toronto, VSP stocks an assortment of contemporary designs as well as hard-to-find classics from a wide variety of labels and price points. For more information, visit vspconsignment.com.
Documentary-focused cinema and film festival Hot Docs has curated a new selection of films for viewers to stream from their own homes. Selected by Hot Docs staff, all of the films in the Hot Docs Collection are accessible through various streaming and on-demand platforms including CBC Gem, Crave, Netflix and Rogers VOD. Each film was chosen for its uplifting message and includes Suited, a film about the tailors at Bindle & Keep who serve a clientele of gender non-conforming customers. For more information, visit hotdocs.ca.
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the Max Mara Whitney Bag has been relaunched in a special edition version dedicated to American painter Florine Stettheimer. Her 1931 work Sun inspired the bag’s five new colour variants as well as the design of the floral print lining. The Whitney Bag was originally created in collaboration with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop to celebrate the opening of the Whitney Museum of American Art. Made of leather, the bag has an elegant surface distinguished by ribbing, which calls to mind the exterior of the Whitney Museum. For more information, visit ca.maxmara.com.
The Body Shop has initiated a program to help Canadians protect themselves from COVID-19. The U.K.-based beauty brand will donate approximately 30,000 units of cleansing products to vulnerable communities across Canada to assist with protection of individuals and families. The pick-up locations include missions, shelters and food banks. Although its global retail stores are all closed until further notice, customers can shop remotely online. For more information and for the complete list of pick-up locations, visit thebodyshop.ca.
