Style news: Toronto’s Misfit Studio revamps a dance studio for its yoga and pilates classes

Over the past nine years, Toronto’s Misfit Studio has transformed several unconventional spaces into temples of movement: a coach house, a renovated church and the upper levels of a listed heritage property on Ossington Avenue, where it continues to operate. In September, the dance, yoga and Pilates-based studio opened the doors at its newest permanent location inside a former children’s dance studio dating back to the 1980s.
Through an extensive renovation, Misfit creator Amber Joliat and general manager Andrea Hellenbart were able to construct their dream studio, a loft-like space that includes an elegant waiting area, spacious change rooms and restrooms and a room reserved for private sessions. A retail space stocks workout gear as well as collaborations with local brands like Fortnight Lingerie, Anice Jewellery and Gold Apothecary, with plans to launch e-commerce in the coming weeks. To complete the visual experience, interior designer Lindsay Bell looked to the decor legacy at Misfit’s other locations, which incorporated Joliat’s love of vintage, collage and antiques. “The most beautiful thing about this studio is that it has evolved as I have evolved,” Joliat says.
For anyone new to Misfit Studio, Joliat recommends sampling from their wide variety of classes, a schedule that includes everything from classic Pilates to kundalini yoga. “If you’re having a day where you just want to dance around and feel joyous and feed your inner child, we’ve got trampoline classes. We’ve got floor-based, high-cardio, let-your-inner-animal-out dance parties and then we’ve got really chill, restorative, mindful, lengthening and stretching classes,” she says. “You just have to show up and be yourself and be open minded. That part is key.”
Misfit Studio, 979 Bloor St. W., Toronto, 647-271-9037, misfitstudio.com.
Misfit Illustrated Tank Top, $29.
Misfit Studio Mat, Squish Ball and Weighted Balls, $104.
Misfit Studio x Anice Necklace, $80.
Style news
Just ahead of the holiday season, a new service aims to offer one of a kind, curated gifts for community-minded giving. Launched earlier this month in Toronto, the Wonderkind Gift Catering Service sources items from vendors across Canada that align with their founders’ values. To order a gift, customers begin by completing a quiz that asks about practical concerns such as budget, shipping date and occasion as well as more personal questions about the recipient. Next, select from a list of registered charitable partners that their purchase will support. Using this information, the team at Wonderkind will put together a one-of-a-kind gift.
Hudson’s Bay has recently collaborated with two international vendors on special offerings. HBCxHunter pairs the department store with Britain’s Hunter on a limited-edition collection of boots and matching socks for women, both of which are decorated with Hudson’s Bay’s signature multistripe design. And at 20 Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada and online, shoppers can now find a selection of bedding, linens, tabletop and decorative accessories, stationery and small accent furniture from Anthropologie Home. The American brand is known for its elegant boho style and this partnership is a reflection of that playful aesthetic.
Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away has launched its most recent limited-edition offerings. The Maverick Collection was inspired by elevated styles in premium fabrics and includes new takes on Away’s polycarbonate suitcases, bags and backpacks. It also features the Dropdown Dopp, a new cosmetics case featuring a small hook, three mesh pouches and a clear, removable pouch for liquids. The brand also recently introduced two styles of roomy tote bags, the Latitude Tote and the Longitude Tote, both of which are designed to accompany Away’s suitcases or be used on their own. For more information, visit awaytravel.com.
Four major fashion companies have announced new environmentally focused initiatives. Frank and Oak has become a certified B Corporation, meaning that it will be offsetting the carbon emissions associated with their Canadian e-commerce shipments. Aldo , which achieved carbon neutrality for its corporate stores, offices and distribution centres last year, is expanding this effort to its e-commerce shipments. Holt Renfrew joined the G7 Fashion Pact, a global pledge to improve sustainability practices in the retail industry. And Australia’s Outland Denim has opened its first finishing facility that uses water and energy reducing technology to wash, whisker and age denim.