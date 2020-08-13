Style news: Toronto’s Proprlifestyle is expanding how skin-care buffs think about K-Beauty

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Style

Register
AdChoices

Style news: Toronto’s Proprlifestyle is expanding how skin-care buffs think about K-Beauty

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Proprlifestyle Korean Skincare and Accessories in Toronto specializes in Korean skin care and cosmetics.

Vai Yu Law/Handout

At Proprlifestyle Korean Skincare and Accessories in Toronto, the specialty is K-Beauty. Shorthand for Korean skin care and cosmetics, K-Beauty has exploded in popularity around the world thanks to a reputation for advanced technology, natural ingredients and an elaborate 10-step skin-care routine. According to the store’s owner, Althea Johnson, however, such an extensive regimen is not required. “In fact, the new trend in Korea is doing three to five steps to simplify.”

Open this photo in gallery

Sitting at about 200 square feet, Proprlifestyle’s first storefront in Toronto is a petite paradise for skin care buffs.

Vai Yu Law/Handout

Johnson was introduced to Korean skin care in 2017 through sheet masks, a K-Beauty staple, and was impressed by the immediate results. “I had eczema on my neck and jawline. By the next morning, there was improvement where the eczema was.” By coincidence, Johnson already had a holiday booked to Seoul that morphed into a K-Beauty research trip. “What I loved is that they would have a Black, a Caucasian and an Asian woman in all of their advertisements. It’s inclusive.” That year, Johnson launched Proprlifestyle as an online K-Beauty destination for Canadians and expanded to a brick-and-mortar space this past March.

Sitting at about 200 square feet, Proprlifestyle’s first storefront is a petite paradise for the skin care curious. “I have a few products that Canadians would be familiar with but I’m also trying to introduce them to products that they may not have heard of.” She caters to all skin types and tones, a direction celebrated by “Sisters,” a colourful mural on the side of her building by Leslie Phelan and commissioned through curator and founder Elizaveta Zhurkovskaya of Kefi Art Gallery.

Story continues below advertisement

Proprlifestyle Korean Skincare and Accessories, 458 Ossington Ave., Toronto, 416-827-7961, shop.proprlifestyle.com.


Open this photo in gallery

Vai Yu Law/Handout

Huxley Cleansing Oil, $45.

Open this photo in gallery

Vai Yu Law/Handout

COSRX Propolis Light Ampoule, $32.

Open this photo in gallery

Vai Yu Law/Handout

D’Alba White Truffle Prestige Watery Oil, $65.

STYLE NEWS

For the first time since its launch in 2018, Vessi is releasing a new collection of footwear. Its new Weekend Sneaker is a modern take on the classic court shoe silhouette that is 100-per-cent waterproof, vegan and machine washable. As of Aug. 12, shoppers can reserve a pair of sneakers online with a $5 deposit and pay the outstanding balance once the shoes are ready to be shipped. All deposits will be donated to mental health charities. Vessi is based in Vancouver and known for producing waterproof sneakers. For more information, visit vessifootwear.ca.

Canadian jeweller Birks has recently introduced a new initiative to celebrate first responders and essential workers. The Love Is Essential contest will gift an engagement ring to three couples across Canada. To qualify, at least one member of the couple must be a first responder or essential worker. Nominations can be made online by sharing how a deserving couple has given back to their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Birks will also assist in planning the winners’ proposal and hosting an engagement party for close family and friends. For more information, visit maisonbirks.typeform.com/to/GuShSY.

Story continues below advertisement

The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) in the Faculty of Communication and Design at Ryerson University in Toronto has announced the fourth group of fellows to enter the program: current fashion design student Sara He and recent Ryerson fashion graduate Justine Latour. As part of her studies, He will be completing a semester abroad at Amsterdam Fashion Institute in 2021 while Latour, who is based in Berlin, specializes in print development for apparel. The SRFI supports 10 fellows, each making their way into the fashion industry at various academic and professional levels. For more information, visit srfi.ca.

Ikea has launched a limited-edition collection for the back-to-school season. Designed in partnership with Thai fashion designers Greyhound Original, Sammankoppla is a collection of home furnishings with a Bangkok-street-style aesthetic. Inspired by recycling, reusing and creative repurposing, the multifunctional pieces in the collection include a hoodie cover for chairs, flatwoven rugs made of recycled PET and a Frakta shopping bag, laptop case and storage bag made using a traditional Thai weaving technique. For more information, visit ikea.ca.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies