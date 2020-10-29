 Skip to main content

Style news: Vancouver’s Good Boy Collective offers sustainable dog supplies in a boutique environment

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Dayandra Elrod opened the Good Boy Collective pet store in Vancouver in 2019.

Thuy Nguyen/Handout

At Vancouver dog emporium Good Boy Collective, owner Dayandra Elrod takes a modern and ethical approach to caring for our four-legged friends. With a previous career in the fashion industry where she worked with independent boutiques and small brands, Elrod decided to use her knowledge of ethical production and local retailing and apply it to pets. “I’ve always been super passionate about dogs,” she says. “One day I had this light bulb moment and thought maybe I can take my career in fashion and my love for dogs and make it one big, happy thing.”

In 2017, Elrod started a small e-commerce business in her living room, sourcing unique dog items she’d discovered online. Following some successful pop-up shops, in 2019 Elrod opened a permanent physical retail space. “It’s such a wonderful location on Main Street in Vancouver,” she says. Inside, dogs and their owners will find a bright, plant-filled space that has more in common with a chic fashion boutique than a big box pet shop. “I took the inspiration from the feeling I get when I go into my favourite small boutiques and tried to translate that into a pet version,” Elrod says.

Product wise, Elrod focuses on sourcing local, ethically made food and accessories with major design appeal. “Aesthetically speaking, especially if you’re into fashion or into design or are trying to have an aesthetically pleasing home, it is really hard to find stuff that’s nice looking for dogs.” At Good Boy, even the most discerning of pups will have their tails wagging.

Good Boy Collective, 3633 Main St., Vancouver, 604-873-5500, shopgoodboy.com.

Wild One Triangle Tug, $30

Bowsers Wrangler Pet Bed, from $188

Ellie Dog Raincoat, $68

Style news

Maker and vintage focused e-commerce platform Etsy has announced the winners of this year’s annual Etsy Design Awards. This year’s grand prize winner of US$15,000 is Calgary-based shop AdrianMartinus, whose upcycled skateboard credenza embodies its Earth-friendly business and design ethos. Montreal-based Noémiah won the clothing category award for its eco-friendly balloon sleeves printed dress. Judged by Drew Barrymore and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, the competition had 100 global finalists, 10 of whom were Canadian. The Etsy Design Awards recognize the work of creatives from around the world with five category prizes and a grand prize. For more information, visit etsy.com.

Natural cosmetics brand Dr. Hauschka is bringing its Med line of personal care products to Canada. Developed for those with very dry skin and atopic dermatitis, the range uses botanical ingredients, including the ice plant and potentilla, to hydrate, calm and soothe skin and reduce inflammation. Products include a face cream, a lip balm and a body cream as well as two intensive formulas for acute skin dryness and irritation. Med also includes two varieties of toothpaste and a mouthwash. For more information, visit drhauschka.ca.

Toronto designer Ela Aldorsson has teamed up with entrepreneur Sasha Exeter to co-design a limited-edition ela x Sasha Exeter Belt Bag. Made of vegan black croc leather, it comes with tissue paper by designed by Élana Camille and a thank-you card illustrated by Rachel Joanis, two Canadian BIPOC artists. And Montreal-based eyewear brand BonLook has partnered with actor Abigail Spencer on Betty, a new capsule collection of sunglasses inspired by Spencer’s family history in surf culture. Featuring three styles in three shades, the Betty collection is available at BonLook stores and online at bonlook.com.

Two Canadian fashion brands have reimagined their newest collections for life during the pandemic. Founded in 1983, Comrags has recently introduced a limited-edition line of blanket wraps. Made in Canada of Italian, Austrian and French woolens left over from past Comrags collections, the maxi-length wraps feature an adjustable neckline, deep armholes and a pouch pocket for hands. Each wrap is unique and is available in store at 812 Dundas St. W. in Toronto and online through comrags.com. And for its newest collection, Smythe House, Smythe is offering its signature silhouettes in seasonless colours and fabrics. Available through shopsmythe.com, the collection also includes several cozy knit styles.

