Style

Style news: Winnipeg’s MPG is helping Canadians ease into work-from-home casual

Caitlin Agnew
Special to The Globe and Mail
Mondetta Performance Gear (MPG) was founded in 2002 during the initial craze for stylish yoga pants that could be worn all day.

As popular as it was before the pandemic, athleisure apparel has exploded over the past year as leggings, sweatsuits and hoodies left the gym and became the official work-from-home uniform. MPG, an athleisure apparel company based in Winnipeg, was well positioned to capitalize on the casual-ification of our closets as well as a growing interest in more sustainable fashion. According to CEO Ash Modha, the brand is constantly rethinking how it can approach developing the business in a more ethical way.

Short for Mondetta Performance Gear, MPG was founded in 2002 during the initial craze for stylish yoga pants that could be worn all day. It’s a division of Mondetta, an apparel company that Modha founded with his brother, Prashant Modha, and friends Raj and Amit Bahl in 1986 that became known for its sweatshirts featuring flags from around the world. Keeping that global outlook at the forefront, the company is on track to become B Corp certified this year. “We’re really doing what we feel are the right things rather than just building an item and selling an item for a price,” Modha says.

Focused on performance activewear for women and men, some of MPG’s recent collections for women have featured animal-print leggings, tie-dyed sweatsuits and cozy fleece hoodies. Modha explains that part of their success can be attributed to shaking things up. In addition to their core offering, every month MPG launches new options. “We used to always spring/summer launch, fall/winter launch. That’s been thrown out the window,” Modha says. “We’ve changed the paradigm.”

MPG, mpgsport.ca.

Ecstatic Recycled Polyester Medium Support Bra, $48.

Exult Cropped Front Zip Hoodie, $58.

Move High Waisted Recycled Polyester 7/8 Legging, $68.

Style news

In celebration of Black History Month, Peloton has collaborated with four Black artists on a new athletic clothing collection. The creators involved are Temi Coker, a multidisciplinary artist based in Dallas whose work is inspired by his upbringing in Lagos, Nigeria, Hust Wilson, a self-taught lettering artist and designer based in Johannesburg, illustrator Monica Ahanonu of Los Angeles and Sanford Greene, an illustrator who has worked for publishers such as Marvel and DC. The at-home fitness brand paired each artist with two Black Peloton instructors to create the artworks, which are featured on workout clothing and accessories. For more information, visit onepeloton.ca.

Book and lifestyle retailer Indigo has launched a new shop-in-shop dedicated to supporting small and local Canadian businesses. Called Mini Marché, it’s a new concept that aims to elevate local brands that focus on kids or baby products. Indigo is currently inviting small Canadian businesses to submit an application to be included in Mini Marché online and at select stores beginning this fall. For more information and to apply before Feb. 12, visit indigo.ca.

TAG Heuer and Porsche have a new partnership and a new watch. The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph is the debut offering celebrating both European brands. The timepiece features new details inspired by Porsche including a Porsche engraved inscription on the bezel, its signature colours of red, black and grey and the oscillating mass, which has been redesigned in the likeness of a Porsche steering wheel. With an intertwined history that goes back decades, the brands will partner on joint projects that reflect their connection to motorsports. For more information, visit tagheuer.com.

H&M has partnered with denim brand Lee on a new iteration of sustainable denim. Available beginning Feb. 4, the Lee x H&M collaboration includes 100-per-cent recycled cotton jeans (a first for the retailer), cotton-free denim made of renewable, man-made fibres and back patches made from cork. There are styles for men, women and kids with a focus on oversized, loose silhouettes. H&M will share the Life Cycle Assessment data of the collection on its website, which indicates the water, CO2 and energy impact of each piece of the collection. For more information, visit hm.com.

