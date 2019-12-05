Style news: With four locations in Montreal, Onze invests in IRL shopping

For Onze Montreal women’s-wear boutique owner Annie Vanlian, nothing beats an in-person visit. “We do sell online, don’t get me wrong, but it just is such a different and nice experience having our customers come and experience it live in the stores with us,” she says. And with four locations to choose from, each Onze (French for the number 11) is unique. “I designed each store depending on the environment it was in,” Vanlian explains, pointing to the original stone walls at her St. Denis store.
Pictured here is the newest location on St. Hubert Street, which was designed from a blank slate and incorporates soft white walls, flowers, vintage furnishings and a small coffee bar. The counter was custom-made with old-fashioned tin ceiling tiles, while pendant lights are decorated with gold butterflies. “It represents that little bit of our fun, quirky side,” Vanlian says.
A few years ago, Onze made the switch from stocking a variety of brands to exclusively carrying its two in-house brands: Annick, named for Vanlian’s grandmother, is a collection of trendy, runway-inspired styles, while Onze Montreal puts a funky twist on the classics. The designs emphasize versatility and fit, offering extended sizing ranging from XS to 6XL in some cases. “We feel every woman should feel comfortable, confident and great in what she wears every day,” Vanlian says.
Onze Montreal, 6405 St-Hubert St., Montreal, 514-439-7181, onze-montreal.com.
Style news
Quebec-based beachwear company Shan has entered into the world of ready-to-wear with its debut women’s fashion collection. At 35 years old, Shan has a global clientele in 32 countries and fans that include celebrities Cindy Crawford, Richard Branson and Cher. For its first clothing collection, founder, designer and CEO Chantal Levesque looked to Japan for inspiration and the result is chic casual wear and travel essentials in a neutral palette of black, white and grey with pops of red and leopard print. All of Shan’s pieces are made in Canada using fabrics sourced from Italy. For more information, visit shan.ca.
Some of the country’s top brands are hosting holiday pop-ups at home and abroad. On Dec. 8 in Toronto, visit A Green Christmas: Sustainable Beauty & Fashion Pop-Up. Held at 555 Richmond St. W., this pop-up places the spotlight on sustainable beauty and fashion brands including Evio Beauty, Graydon Skincare and Kaia Naturals, with a portion of sales benefitting the WoodGreen Community Services Homeward Bound program. And in New York, Rachel, an e-commerce tights brand and subscription box service from Montreal, is hosting a pop-up until February. Located in the concept store Showfields, the shop-in-shop will be selling Rachel’s most popular styles.
A new book published by Assouline celebrates the history and heritage of Sportmax. Penned by fashion writer Luke Leitch with an introduction and curation by Olivier Saillard, director of the Musée de la mode de la ville de Paris, Sportmax traces the evolution of the Italian women’s-wear label from its beginning in 1969 to its runway debut in 1976 and the decades since. Housed in a luxury slipcase, the 256-page hardcover includes a collection of images highlighting collaborations with the likes of Peter Lindberg, Yasmine Le Bon and Carla Bruni.
This year, the 2019 Canada Post holiday stamp series features the art of Andrew Lewis, a Canadian art director and graphic artist. Lewis is a celebrated poster designer, having designed more than 1,000 posters included in collections such as the Museum of Modern Art and the Library of Congress. The stamp designs he created for the series feature festive icons such as reindeer, a partridge, snowflakes and lights. The design for the U.S. stamp features three ballet dancers, one of whom has red hair as a nod to the artist’s daughter, Andrea. His inspiration came from fond childhood memories of opening greeting cards from relatives overseas. For more information, visit canadapost.ca.