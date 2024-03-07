What do stylish Canadians pack when they’re on the go? We talked to six design-savvy travellers about what items always make their packing list.

Daniel Faria

Daniel Faria

The founder of the eponymous Toronto art gallery that represents notable names including Douglas Coupland goes to Portugal at least once a year toting his travel must-haves. He and his partner, Rui Amaral, are both Portuguese and grew up going to the Azores with family. Lisbon, however, is a location the pair discovered together. Faria says their trips include popping into independent galleries such as Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art. “She’s the doyenne of the Lisbon gallery scene,” Faria notes. “It’s a must visit because she’s such a character”

MAP QUEST

Open this photo in gallery: Modern Lisbon map, $17 through bluecrowmedia.com.HANDOUT/Handout

“I ordered it because it highlights notable architecture in the city including institutions like the Gulbenkian Foundation.”

FRAGRANT FIND

Open this photo in gallery: Light – Palo Santo beeswax candle, $58 through to112.comHANDOUT/Handout

“I love coming back to where we’re staying and relaxing with this candle, which I pick up in Toronto at the salon Medulla & Co. The scent is grounding.”

SKIN REFRESH

Open this photo in gallery: Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate with Vitamin C, $98 at Kiehl’s (kiehls.ca)HANDOUT/Handout

“Nothing’s better after an overnight flight than applying this serum. It’s firming, rich and soothing, and boosts radiance.”

Lisa Mattam

Open this photo in gallery: Lisa MattamIllustration by Olivia Waller

When she founded Sahajan in 2015, Lisa Mattam was one of the first to bring Ayurveda to mainstream beauty, incorporating the 5,000-year-old science into her plant-based skincare and haircare. Frequent flyers will recognize Sahajan from the in-room amenities offered at Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels around the globe. On the go across North America or visiting family in India, Mattam always makes sure she has her favourite clean beauty go-tos close at hand

CLEAN SLATE

Open this photo in gallery: Sahajan The Discovery Kit, $75 through sahajan.comHANDOUT/Handout

“The Essential Cleansing Oil [in this kit] is a necessity on vacation. It melts makeup and SPF away but leaves my skin hydrated and glowing.

CARRY-ON APPROVED

Open this photo in gallery: Everist The Body Wash Concentrate Travel Mini, $12 through helloeverist.comHANDOUT/Handout

“Everist does a waterless body wash that comes in a little tin. Then you just add water to it. The smell is divine and they are clean formulations which aren’t often found in hotels.”

PERFECT VISION

Open this photo in gallery: Tok Beauty Eyes That Tok Lash Enhancing Mascara, $32 through tokbeauty.caHANDOUT/Handout

“It’s pretty lightweight and definitely opens up your eyes but just gives you a very natural look.”

Wanze Song

Open this photo in gallery: Wanze SongIllustration by Olivia Waller

This Canadian designer is on the fast track to becoming a household name in fashion. Her label, Wanze, started in 2020 with the Dumpling Bag and has since blossomed into a full men’s and women’s clothing line of crisp shirts, draped jersey and hip slung bottoms. Song often travels to New York and Paris, gathering inspiration at galleries, museums and from people she passes in the street. Her travel must-haves are equally eclectic

NICE CURVE

Open this photo in gallery: Wanze leather dumpling bag, $750 through wanzesong.comHANDOUT/Handout

“It’s the perfect everyday bag: functional and versatile, and able to fit all the essential items for travels.”

IN STEP

Open this photo in gallery: Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip sandals, $210 at Lost and Found (shoplostandfound.com)HANDOUT/Handout

“One of my favourite shoes for travelling. It’s comfortable for walking long hours and good for the airplane ride. It’s also easy to style with any outfit for a relaxed and effortless look.”

COLOUR THEORY

Open this photo in gallery: Officine Universelle Buly 1803 comb, €37.50 through buly 1803.comHANDOUT/Handout

“I love all Officine Universelle Buly products, ranging from lip balm to perfume and oils. I’ve always used a comb to brush my hair.”

Bahzad Trinos

Open this photo in gallery: Bahzad TrinosIllustration by Olivia Waller

Born in Mississauga, and now based in Tokyo, apparel designer Bahzad Trinos’s love of Japanese textiles is matched only by his passion for vintage video games and digital watches. A seasoned world-traveller, Trinos spends more than 100 days on the road each year promoting Wonder Looper, his line of Japanese-made T-shirts and sweats. “Hotels and airport lounges have been a big part of my life for a long time,” he says before naming off his frequent flier essentials

SHIRT STORY

Open this photo in gallery: Wonder Looper Double Heavyweight T-Shirt, $152 through wonderlooper.comHANDOUT/Handout

“These travel with me everywhere I go. They are twice the weight of a typical heavyweight T-shirt so the weight of the fabric gives the garment structure and a tailored look.”

GAME ON

“I grew up playing a lot of video games, but now that I’m older I just don’t have the time to learn the new ones. I use this pocket-sized multivideo game system to play all my old games.”

Analogue Pocket, US$220 through analogue.co.

STYLE SIGNATURE

Open this photo in gallery: Kaweco Sport pen, $32 at Take Note (takenote.ca)HANDOUT/Handout

“I take a lot of notes and prefer to write them down, so I like to keep a pen handy. This one is compact with an octagonal shape, which prevents it from rolling around when you have to fill out paperwork on the plane.”

Paola Ferrari

Open this photo in gallery: Paolo PerrariIllustration by Olivia Waller

Business travel and personal holidays tend to overlap for Paolo Ferrari, principal at Toronto-based design firm Studio Paolo Ferrari. This year, his office is working on hotel projects in Greece, Puerto Rico, Seoul and Saudi Arabia. His travel plans can change in a flash. “It’s not uncommon for us to receive an overseas travel request with less than a week’s notice,” he says. Ferrari is an organized and “easy-going, roll-with-it type of traveller,” thanks in part to these must-haves

CARRY ALL

Open this photo in gallery: Trifold garment bag, $800 at Rimowa (rimowa.ca)HANDOUT/Handout

“This has changed the way I pack. It is a very simple garment bag, but it has a pocket for my passport holder, and two compartments for items that require easy access through security or on a flight.”

PRESS ON

Open this photo in gallery: Conair Pro garment steamer, $53.44 through amazon.caHANDOUT/Handout

“I generally don’t trust irons and ironing boards in guest rooms. The best part [about this steamer] is that it has an internal mechanism that allows it to automatically switch voltage – a must when travelling overseas.”

DRAWING ATTENTION

Open this photo in gallery: Moleskine Art Collection sketchbook, $35 at Indigo (indigo.ca)HANDOUT/Handout

“There’s nothing better than a long-haul flight to work through ideas. This sketch book in particular is my go-to. It’s sturdy, with thick sketch paper.”

Kaitlyn Stewart

Open this photo in gallery: Kaitlyn StewartIllustration by Olivia Waller

In 2017, Canada’s first World Class Global Bartending Champion triumphed in Mexico City over competitors from 57 countries. Since then, the Vancouver-based bartender and content creator (440,000 followers on TikTok, 267,000 on Instagram) frequently travels as a consultant and judge. “I often am doing some sort of guest shift, working behind a bar with a local team,” she says. “It’s amazing because I like to work and, especially, like to connect with locals as much as possible and see what that country is all about.”

PACKING ROLL

Open this photo in gallery: Carhartt water and stain resistant utility roll, $24.99 at the Home Depot (homedepot.ca)HANDOUT/Handout

“I’m a creature of comfort. I like to be prepared. I like to travel with my own like bar equipment and bar tools. That sense of familiarity is always nice.”

NO MIXED METALS

Open this photo in gallery: The Cocktail Aficionado Set in gunmetal, $205 at Cocktail Emporium (cocktailemporium.com)HANDOUT/Handout

“My travel kit is usually all one design. My jigger, spoon, strainers, shaker tins and ice tongs all match. It’s aesthetically pleasing to me and helps me quickly gather up all my supplies.”

COVER STORY

Open this photo in gallery: Search & Rescue Denim Co. apron, $165 through searchandrescuedenim.comHANDOUT/Handout

“I get all my bar aprons made by Search & Rescue Denim Co. in Vancouver. You can customize an apron, including pocket placements, colour of stitching, straps… everything.”