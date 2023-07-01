The Butterfly Ball in support of Boost, May 25, Toronto

Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Program (CYAP) in Toronto has, since the early 1980s provided support for children who have suffered from unimaginable abuse. From reporting the abuse to police and co-ordinating subsequent medical examinations, to providing psychotherapy and the preparation needed for court, Boost is committed to advocating for some of the city’s most vulnerable. The organization held the 24th edition of its most important annual fundraiser, which this year raised just shy of $1-million. The funds will support Boost’s aforementioned good work. In 2022, Boost and fellow child protection organizations were involved with more than 1,000 investigations involving Toronto Police Services, nearly 1,600 persons were interviewed which resulted in more than 200 arrests. The monies raised will also support a plethora of programs including mental health services, witness support and prevention education. While not dressed in black-tie like the rest of the guests, the star of this year’s gala was Iggy, a key member of Boost CYAC’s BARK Program. The specially trained black Labrador comforts young victims throughout an abuse investigation, dutifully staying by their side during forensic interviews, subsequent counselling and later during what can be very stressful and upsetting court proceedings. ET Canada’s Sangita Patel served again as emcee of the gathering, held at The Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, which began with cocktails, followed by dinner, a live auction and later, a performance by Juno nominated artist Francois Klark. There among the style setters out to support was: Claire MacNamara, and Candice Sinclair, who served as gala co-chairs; committee members including Trish Del Sorbo, Lynn Factor and Marissa Kassam; Cleophee Eaton, a committee member and member of the fundraising advisory committee, and her husband, artist Scott McFarland, who were my hosts for the evening; Mark Mulroney, co vice-chair of Boost’s board of directors was there with his wife Vanessa and his brother, TV host Ben Mulroney with his wife Jessica. Also present was Nora Constas, Boost’s President and C.E.O.

Veronica Beard Takes Toronto, May 16, Toronto

The previous week, another stylish happening took place: the opening party for New York-based fashion brand Veronica Beard’s first shop in Canada. Cocktail lounge Parc Ave in Toronto was the site of the celebration which saw supermodel Coco Rocha and a bevy of local style setters, many donning the latest Veronica Beard wares, out to toast. Chef Cory Vitiello was on dinner duty and later, his partner Martina Sorbara (known on stage as Dragonette) gave an impromptu performance that had the likes of Holt Renfrew’s Alexandra Weston, influencers Grece Ghanem, Allegra Shaw, and Sasha Exeter as well as philanthropist Trinity Jackman up dancing. Co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard were of course in attendance. The pair founded the company in 2010 and have been committed to giving back through their #VBGivesBack campaign, that since 2015 has seen a portion of every sale donated (north of US$6-million) to countless organizations including The Jed Foundation, which is focused on metal health and suicide prevention for young people, and most recently a partnership with the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at Cleveland Clinic.

