Ten must-pack items that will elevate your summer getaway from good to great.

Listening to birdsong is guaranteed to mellow you out. A Scandi-style birdhouse from Quebec-based South Shore will attract plenty of fine feathered friends and transform your surroundings into a relaxing oasis.

South Shore birdhouse, $65 through southshorefurniture.com.

Hand-made using 100-per-cent natural straw and featuring an adjustable grosgrain strap, this natty visor channels pastoral charm. It earns bonus points for its easy packability for summer voyages near and far.

Heirloom Hats sun visor, $180 through heirloomhats.com.

Boasting up to 20 hours of playing time and a silicone rubber case (making it safe to use dock-side), this retro-vibes radio and speaker system connects to smartphones and other devices to create dance moments on the go.

Lexon TYKHO 3 FM Radio and Bluetooth Speaker, $80 through holtrenfrew.com.

Convert any backyard, beach or park picnic table into a venue for grilling with a sleek portable barbecue that features a carrying strap and a lid that doubles as a trivet.

Berghoff portable tabletop barbecue, $345 through chapters.indigo.ca.

When summer temperatures and stress do a number on your skin, a spritz of this chamomile and neroli-infused spray will refresh both body and mind. Hot tip – keep mists in your fridge or cooler for an extra-uplifting blast.

True Botanicals Calm nutrient mist, $32 at The Detox Market (thedetoxmarket.ca).

No need to fuss with an outsized umbrella on your next outdoor adventure – a handy collapsible cotton tent that includes retractable poles will have you covered. Plus, its groovy graphic makes you unmissable when meeting up with friends for a day al fresco.

Fatboy portable shade tent, $199 through thebay.com.

A vibrant poncho allows for on-the-spot outfit switch-ups when change rooms are too busy or too far. This IKEA style has openings inside its front pocket, allowing you to swap swimwear for casual dinner attire with ease.

Bath poncho, $34.99 at IKEA (ikea.com).

Water enthusiasts both amateur and avid will delight in a day spent on this cheerfully printed inflatable paddle board. It comes with all you need for a scenic excursion including a leash, pump, repair kit and backpack.

Maddle paddleboard, $477 through maddleboards.ca.

Take a load off with this quirky circular version of a picnic blanket that folds up into its own carrying case. Crafted from a water-repellent fabric and an underside that’s waterproof and padded, you can take comfort that your moment of respite will be muss-free.

Basil Bangs rug, $229 through ca.basilbangs.com.

Put your best foot forward in these vegan sandals made using a blend of eco-conscious materials including algae bloom. This novel ingredient incorporates excess algae that has been removed from waterways to improve their ecosystems.

Hunter sandals, $80 through hunterboots.com.