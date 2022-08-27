Allbirds' new Yorkdale location.adrian ozimek/Allbirds

Since 2016, sneaker wearers looking to reduce their carbon footprint have been able to choose from environmentally friendly footwear company Allbirds.

“Every decision we make is born from our mission to bring natural materials to a category that has been dominated by plastic and oil-derived synthetics for the better part of the last 50 years,” says co-founder and co-CEO Tim Brown.

A certified B Corp, Allbirds became 100-per-cent carbon neutral through a self-imposed carbon tax in 2019 and began to label all of its products with their carbon footprint the following year.

At its new Toronto store, displays educate customers on the materials used to create Allbirds’ footwear and fashion, such as merino wool and sugarcane.

“At the core of what makes Allbirds different is our material innovation, and our stores are a deep dive into the provenance of these materials and a chance to go deep into our sustainability journey,” Brown says.

To align the physical store with that sustainability-focused ethos, Allbirds used locally procured materials with environmentally friendly certifications and reduced waste by reusing existing infrastructure and adapting to existing design.

In addition to bestselling classics such as the Wool and Tree Runner shoes, Allbirds recently added performance running shoes Dasher and Tree Flyer, which Brown says took nearly two years of development and use a midsole made with castor beans, “a renewable natural resource that has an estimated 20-per-cent lower carbon footprint than petroleum-based alternatives.”

The brand also has clothing and footwear for women, and recently relaunched Smallbirds, its children’s collection.

Allbirds, Yorkdale, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, 647-930-4383, allbirds.ca.

Handout

Tree Flyers, $210.

Handout

Tree Runners, $140.

unruhjones production studio/Handout

Wool Runners, $145.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.