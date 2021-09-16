Tailored fall fashion to bring you back to business

The Salvatore Ferragamo collection looks to the future with its mix of minimalist materials and generous proportions. Jacket, US$3,300, shirt, US$1,050, trousers, US$2,300 at Salvatore Ferragamo. Dr. Martens shoes, $250 at Nordstrom. Beaufille earrings, $480 through beaufille.com.
Coats were the standout items in the Chanel fall line. This double-breasted option marries a classic silhouette with a tone-on-tone zigzag texture. Coat, $11,325, top, $3,125, shorts, $765, boots, $2,500 at Chanel.
A Gucci suit embraces a retro sensibility with flared elements and quilted fabrics. Jacket, $2,850, shirt, $885, trousers, $1,620, loafers, $1,105 at Gucci.
Designer Sarah Burton’s slice and dice approach at Alexander McQueen translates to a skirt suit that pairs utilitarian zippers with soft volumes. Alexander McQueen Jacket, skirt, boots, price on request, bag, $1,755 through alexandermcqueen.com.
Thom Browne trailblazed the reconfigured suit for all genders. Here, blazer elements are elongated to create an ankle-dusting jacket. Thom Browne jacket, price on request, top, $690, skirt, $1,990 at Holt Renfrew. Bag, price on request at Prada. Sneakers, $109 at Nike.
Layered under an oversized bomber or cut from a bold pattern, oversized lapels are the ideal frame for this season’s unconventional take on tailored pieces. (On Paige, left) Jacket, $4,250, top, $1,150, skirt, $1,430, shoes, price on request at Prada. Coperni bag, $569 at Ssense. (On Haydn, right) Coat, $6,150, shirt, $1,040, trousers, $1,210, kilt, price on request at Louis Vuitton. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy hat, $350 at Ssense. Thom Browne bag, $2,114 at Holt Renfrew. Shoes, price on request at Prada.
In nubbly wool or cinched canvas, formal attire takes on a more delicate character. (On Ronica, left) Issey Miyake jacket, $2,644, trousers, $938 through isseymiyake.com. (On Lina, right) Ashlyn NYC jacket, US$2,420, skirt, US$1,040 through ashlynnewyork.com. Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti bag, price on request at Louis Vuitton.
Inspired by his work for the ballet, Erdem Moralioglu’s collection creates a dancer’s nipped-in waist through cummerbunds on suits and dresses. Erdem jacket, skirt, belt, price on request through erdem.com. Y/Project x Melissa shoes, $330 at Ssense.
Though rendered in a black hide, an Altuzarra coat maintains a slouchy and tactile vibe that speaks to the enduring desire for work-from-home ease in our wardrobes. Altuzarra coat, $3,765 through altuzarra.com. Scarf, $500 at Hermès. Gucci sunglasses, $680 at Ssense.
A khaki trench sheds all the style’s stiff reputation in lightweight cotton and minus any poppable collar. Ganni coat, $580 at Ssense. Vintage hat, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage.
Max out on fleecy comfort with Beaufille’s matching coat, dress and bag. Beaufille coat, $1,785 through modaoperandi.com. Beaufille dress, $950, bag, $250 available through beaufille.com. Marni shoes, $1,150 at Holt Renfrew.
Photographed at and around the Toronto-Dominion Centre (cadillacfairview.com) and Union Station (torontounion.ca) in Toronto. Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Makeup and hair by Ronnie Tremblay for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Styling assistant: Alex Petropoulakis. Makeup and hair assistant: Kathy Nguyen. Models: Baron Diaz, Marlene Gordon, Haydn at Want Management, Paige McRae at Plutino Models, Nora, Ronica Sajnani, Lina Vandal at Anita Norris Models, Jenny Vong. Thank you to the Toronto Financial District BIA (torontofinancialdistrict.com).
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.