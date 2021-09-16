 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Style

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tailored fall fashion to bring you back to business

In Toronto’s Financial District, fall’s take on tailored clothing emphasizes how everything from work-at-home wardrobes to streetwear is influencing the ways we dress up again

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

The Salvatore Ferragamo collection looks to the future with its mix of minimalist materials and generous proportions. Jacket, US$3,300, shirt, US$1,050, trousers, US$2,300 at Salvatore Ferragamo. Dr. Martens shoes, $250 at Nordstrom. Beaufille earrings, $480 through beaufille.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Coats were the standout items in the Chanel fall line. This double-breasted option marries a classic silhouette with a tone-on-tone zigzag texture. Coat, $11,325, top, $3,125, shorts, $765, boots, $2,500 at Chanel.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

A Gucci suit embraces a retro sensibility with flared elements and quilted fabrics. Jacket, $2,850, shirt, $885, trousers, $1,620, loafers, $1,105 at Gucci.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Designer Sarah Burton’s slice and dice approach at Alexander McQueen translates to a skirt suit that pairs utilitarian zippers with soft volumes. Alexander McQueen Jacket, skirt, boots, price on request, bag, $1,755 through alexandermcqueen.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Thom Browne trailblazed the reconfigured suit for all genders. Here, blazer elements are elongated to create an ankle-dusting jacket. Thom Browne jacket, price on request, top, $690, skirt, $1,990 at Holt Renfrew. Bag, price on request at Prada. Sneakers, $109 at Nike.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Layered under an oversized bomber or cut from a bold pattern, oversized lapels are the ideal frame for this season’s unconventional take on tailored pieces. (On Paige, left) Jacket, $4,250, top, $1,150, skirt, $1,430, shoes, price on request at Prada. Coperni bag, $569 at Ssense. (On Haydn, right) Coat, $6,150, shirt, $1,040, trousers, $1,210, kilt, price on request at Louis Vuitton. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy hat, $350 at Ssense. Thom Browne bag, $2,114 at Holt Renfrew. Shoes, price on request at Prada.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

In nubbly wool or cinched canvas, formal attire takes on a more delicate character. (On Ronica, left) Issey Miyake jacket, $2,644, trousers, $938 through isseymiyake.com. (On Lina, right) Ashlyn NYC jacket, US$2,420, skirt, US$1,040 through ashlynnewyork.com. Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti bag, price on request at Louis Vuitton.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Inspired by his work for the ballet, Erdem Moralioglu’s collection creates a dancer’s nipped-in waist through cummerbunds on suits and dresses. Erdem jacket, skirt, belt, price on request through erdem.com. Y/Project x Melissa shoes, $330 at Ssense.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Though rendered in a black hide, an Altuzarra coat maintains a slouchy and tactile vibe that speaks to the enduring desire for work-from-home ease in our wardrobes. Altuzarra coat, $3,765 through altuzarra.com. Scarf, $500 at Hermès. Gucci sunglasses, $680 at Ssense.

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

A khaki trench sheds all the style’s stiff reputation in lightweight cotton and minus any poppable collar. Ganni coat, $580 at Ssense. Vintage hat, price on request at Nouveau Riche Vintage.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Ted Belton/The Globe and Mail

Max out on fleecy comfort with Beaufille’s matching coat, dress and bag. Beaufille coat, $1,785 through modaoperandi.com. Beaufille dress, $950, bag, $250 available through beaufille.com. Marni shoes, $1,150 at Holt Renfrew.

Photographed at and around the Toronto-Dominion Centre (cadillacfairview.com) and Union Station (torontounion.ca) in Toronto. Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti. Makeup and hair by Ronnie Tremblay for Dior Makeup/P1M.ca. Styling assistant: Alex Petropoulakis. Makeup and hair assistant: Kathy Nguyen. Models: Baron Diaz, Marlene Gordon, Haydn at Want Management, Paige McRae at Plutino Models, Nora, Ronica Sajnani, Lina Vandal at Anita Norris Models, Jenny Vong. Thank you to the Toronto Financial District BIA (torontofinancialdistrict.com).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies