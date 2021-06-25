Take a dip

If you’ve ever watched a film featuring Esther Williams, the glamazon swimmer whose extravagant choreographed aqua-musical numbers mesmerized movie-going audiences in the 1940s and 50s, it’s hard to believe that she effortlessly glided through the water wearing swimwear fashioned from heavy fabrics, underwires and clunky zippers. In fact, Williams almost drowned while once filming in a suit made of plaid flannel.

The actor is credited with shifting the bathing aesthetic to the high-fashion pin-up look, but she also cared about function and went on to create her own line of swimsuits that were free of wires. Today, Williams’s innovation represents just one step in swimwear’s journey from soggy bloomers to the barely-there dental floss bikinis commonly seen on Instagram.

Swimwear is a category where increasing consumer demands make innovation essential and constant. From suits that protect your skin from the sun’s rays to brands working to address the limits of sustainable textiles, these are the developments to look for when you’re shopping for swimwear this season.

Story continues below advertisement

NOW SCREENING

Open this photo in gallery Handout

While applying a layer of sunscreen before heading out on a summer day should be a given, maintaining a long-term barrier against the sun’s harmful rays is something that many of us are guilty of overlooking. Sun-protective clothing provides an extra layer of defence that does not need to reapplied.

American swimwear brand Coolibar incorporates Aqua Helios fabric, a breathable blend of nylon and Lycra that is UPF (ultraviolet protectant factor) 50+, meaning that it blocks all but 1/50th of the sun’s rays. Unlike SPF, a more commonly known acronym that typically refers to the amount of time your skin will remain burn-free, UPF measures the near-complete blockage of both UVB and UVA rays.

Coolibar’s range features everything from a hooded rash guard to men’s swim trunks to waterproof sunhats for kids.

Coolibar Point Break men’s rash guard UPF+, US$85 through coolibar.com

PROTECTIVE LAYER

Open this photo in gallery Handout

For many women, swimming without fear of leaks while menstruating is the final frontier of a relaxed summer experience. This year, Toronto-based underwear brand Knix launched leak-proof swimwear as an extension of its booming leak-proof underwear category, which debuted in 2013. “Our goal is always to help our community live unapologetically free no matter what they are doing,” Joanna Griffiths, Knix founder and CEO, says.

Meant to be worn sans tampon, pad or menstrual cup during your period, the underwear pieces are built with triple-layer technology: an anti-odour top layer that wicks away moisture from skin, an inner layer that absorbs up to three teaspoons of liquid and a leak-resistant outer layer that prevents liquid from spotting. The swimwear goes one step further with an additional layer of waterproof material for extra protection.

Knix leak-proof classic one-piece, $125 through knix.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

MATERIAL WORLD

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Perhaps the biggest developments in the swimwear category lately have been in sustainability. Designers, from New York’s Mara Hoffman to Canadian Beth Richards, are using fabrics fashioned from unexpected materials such as recycled water bottles to make high-quality gear for increasingly eco-minded consumers. While environmental impact is greatly reduced as a result of these changes, brands are still working on the functionality of the textiles.

“There isn’t currently a biodegradable material that has all the performance qualities necessary for a swimsuit,” says Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer at Reformation. The brand, which strives for zero environmental impact, uses Econyl, a regenerated nylon fibre made from fishing nets and other waste, in many of its swimsuits. “When you wash anything made from synthetics, even recycled stuff, tiny bits of plastic called microfibres are shed into the ocean,” she explains. Currently, just five per cent of fibres used in Reformation’s swim fabrics are synthetic. To limit their eco impact, the brand recommends handwashing the pieces in cold water.

Scallop linen top, $138; Longane bikini bottom, $82 at Reformation.

SIZING UP

Open this photo in gallery Handout

Demand for clothing that fits all body types has increased within the fashion industry, something that is slowly also being incorporated into the world of swimwear. Chromat, a CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, brought size inclusivity to the runway with its high-fashion collections modelled on bodies of all ages, sizes and abilities. Swimsuits For All tests suits using 40 measurement points rather than the standard limited bust, hips and waist dimensions to provide better fit on a wide array of pieces ranging from US size 4 to 24. Meanwhile, Beefcake, a small Portland-based brand, is paving the way with gender-neutral, retro-styled suits that were launched with an LGBTQ audience in mind but now appeal to a broad set of customers and body types.

Beefcake The Original swimsuit, US$99 through beefcakeswimwear.com.