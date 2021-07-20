Take your beauty bag from winter to summer

Open this photo in gallery Sticky, humid weather can play havoc with a foundation that works perfectly when it’s cooler and your signature berry lip might look too heavy under the summer sunshine. jacoblund/istockphoto/getty images

It’s official: We’re in the dog days of summer, and you may have noticed that your usual beauty staples just aren’t working the way they did in January – especially now that we’re able to trade those Zoom meetings for patio hangouts. Sticky, humid weather can play havoc with a foundation that works perfectly when it’s cooler and your signature berry lip might look too heavy under the summer sunshine. This is where the seasonal switch-up comes in.

Here, three Canadian beauty experts share their favourite ways to refresh your makeup bag for the summer.

Swap your powdered beauty products for cream-based

“I change all of my beauty products to cream in the summer,” says beauty and fashion expert Rebecca Ramsdale.

“Powder can look cakey the second direct sunshine hits, and if you sweat it’s harder to correct. With cream products, they tend to meld into a glowy sheen and you can easily tap products back into place,” she explains.

Add some glow to your skin care routine

Trade your heavy moisturizers for an illuminating primer that will give you a well-moisturized, radiant look.

“I love looking glowy in the summer because you look happy and healthy, like you’ve been playing outside all day,” says content creator Melanie Trottier.

She swears by Glossier Futuredew: Apply a few pumps all over your face as the last step in your skin care routine, or Trottier likes to mix a few drops into her moisturizer.

“I have another secret glow hack,” she says, “the Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Jelly Stick. I pop this on my cheekbones. It photographs really beautifully, but also looks dewy and youthful in real life, too.”

When it comes to sunscreen, however, a matte finish may be better for everyday use.

“I do quite a bit of cycling in the summer, so using something matte is really nice so you’re not getting as sticky,” says Ramsdale.

Go for bronze (in a sun-safe way)

“I like to use a self-tanning product in the summer because I feel more confident with a bit of a tan,” says Trottier.

A proper self-tanning routine starts with exfoliation, so scrub your body and shave, if you wish, prior to your tan application.

“I used to religiously purchase the Loving Tan 2 Hour Express Mousse online. Australians know how to make a self-tanning product,” says Trottier, who acknowledges the shipping got a bit expensive.

“A more affordable product that I love is the Jergens Natural Glow from the drugstore. It honestly works just as well,” she adds.

For the face, Ramsdale loves the lazy-gal-approved Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops. Add one to four drops to your usual moisturizer or face oil to bring on a believable, zero-fuss glow.

Switch up your hairstyling products

If you have colour-treated hair, the most important product to add to your summer routine is one with UV protection.

“This is important, even for natural brunettes,” says Ashley Slagter, owner of Nice Salon in Calgary. “In fact, brunettes often complain the most about that red, brassy colour that comes out of their hair in the summer. A UV protectant will help.”

Slagter also recommends embracing your natural hair texture in the summer.

“I encourage my clients to shower, comb their hair, spritz a bit of the Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray throughout and add a little of the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil,” she says, adding you can squeeze and twist strands to build and enhance texture.

“Then just let it air dry and embrace it. It’s summer, the carefree look works.”

If you absolutely must style, three-barrel curling irons are all the rage.

“I love the Amika High Tide Deep Waver. It’s all about that beachy, undone look in the summer. We want to get away from Curly Sue and style loose, natural waves.”

If you want to keep your hair off your face and neck, Trottier, Slagter and Ramsdale are all fans of the on-trend claw clip.

“You have to kiss a few claw-clip frogs before you find your prince, though,” says Trottier. “They won’t all work for you, depending on how much hair you have, and how big the clip is. I have a few that I love from a local Calgary company Coutukitsch.”

Trade those safe neutrals in for some joyful pops of colour

“Something I like to do in the summer is go to the nail salon and pick the first fun colour that catches my eye,” says Trottier.

“Neons, pastels … if it jumps out at me, I just go for it. Right now, my nails are painted Barbie pink. It’s such a low-risk way to have fun with your look in the summer.”

Other ways to incorporate colour into your look are neon eyeliners – try a subtle hit of tangerine orange applied just to the inner corners of the eyes, or a navy cat-eye flick for poolside cocktails.