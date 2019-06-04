How to take your French manicure to the next (super colourful) level

There are some beauty trends that are more contentious than others. One of the more polarizing ways to polish up your digits is the French manicure. This technique involves painting the tip of the nail white while the rest is left clear, and is typically applied to long nails filed into a square shape. Although it fell out of favour, the style is experiencing a bit of a comeback.
According to Leeanne Colley, CND brand ambassador and owner of Tips Nail Bar in Toronto, sporting the French in 2019 is best when done bright. “Go as bold as possible. Do a typical French manicure, but using a neon,” she says. Colley also recommends experimenting with a two-tone approach, using one shade on the tip and another to anchor the base. Combos can even vary from finger to finger. “You can go with one colour, or 10 different colours.”
Playing with the proportion of the French finish on your tips, by painting almost half of the nail while leaving the base bare, helps keep the style from showing obvious signs of nail growth, allowing longer time between salon appointments.
CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish in Psychedelic, $12.50 at salons and through CND.com.
