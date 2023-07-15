Garden Party to celebrate the Banff Centre’s new CEO, June 19, Toronto

The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, a space for artists to incubate work, hone and evolve their practices and cross-pollinate with leading artists from across the globe, is this year celebrating its 90th anniversary. This past April Canada-born Chris Lorway, former executive and artistic director at Stanford Live in California, took to his post as the centre’s new President and CEO, making him just the 8th president in the Banff Centre’s history. In Toronto on the evening of June 19 the lush garden of Susie Kololian, Chair of the Fundraising & Development Committee and a Director of The Banff Centre Foundation, and her husband Vaughan, managing partner and founder of TerraNova Partners LP, was the backdrop for a reception to celebrate Mr. Lorway. Adam Waterous, who chairs Banff’s Board of Governors, was also a host.

After remarks were made, a pair of performances were on offer, firstly an opera performance by Julia Dawson and Elliot Madore, who were accompanied by Sandra Horst on piano. The piece performed was a duet from Don Giovanni, which is the focus of the Banff Centre’s 2023 Opera in the 21st Century program. Later, slam poetry artist Ian Keteku, who was attending as a guest, was moved to take to the stage for an impromptu performance of a piece that he has developed in part at Banff Centre.

His Royal Highness Prince Nikolaos opens photography exhibit RESILIENCE, June 28, Toronto

On the evening of June 28, a photography exhibition titled RESILIENCE launched inside the historic Tin and Copper Smith Building on Yonge Street in Toronto. The works, which celebrate Greece’s strong relationship with nature, including the olive tree, grapevines and the sea, are the work of His Royal Highness Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark.

Prince Nikolaos, who has exhibited work internationally for nearly a decade, was in attendance to launch the show, alongside his wife Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. Central to this latest exhibition, which was curated by Marilena Koutsoukou and sponsored by the Polydor Foundation, is a photographic mosaic fabricated using upcycled ocean plastic debris. Titled Sea Cred, the piece was made in collaboration with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans, in an effort to boost awareness of the devastating plastic pollution in our oceans. RESILIENCE runs through the end of August in Toronto.

