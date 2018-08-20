The eco-beauty favourites of Kim Kardashian’s former assistant

Open this photo in gallery Stephanie Shepherd has become one of the world's biggest influencers, with more than one million Instagram followers.

Stephanie Shepherd has had quite a career trajectory. Back in 2013, she was plucked from obscurity to become Kim Kardashian’s personal assistant, something that helped garner her a following of more than one million on Instagram. Since her brush with one of the world’s foremost influencers, Shepherd has begun using her platform to talk about causes important to her, including wellness and the environment. “There are so many little things that people can do, and if they are following me, I’d love to help be a little reminder.”

Shepherd was in Mississauga, Ont., this summer where she helped unveil rooftop beehives at Square One Shopping Centre, part of the mall’s latest environmental initiative to promote urban beekeeping. Following that, it was off to Swaziland with the nonprofit (RED), where she learned about the HIV crisis, before heading to Al Gore’s Climate Reality Leadership Corps. “As I get older, and with the state of the climate crisis that we’re in, I just feel I’m wanting to get more involved and learn more.”

Here, she shares some of her eco-beauty favourites.

1. Reusable makeup remover pads

“I just recently switched to reusable makeup remover rounds. I never even thought about the pesticides that are on the cotton in the first place and it’s such a small thing that I wouldn’t have known unless the information was shared.”

Sinland Microfiber Reusable Makeup Remover pads, $11.99 through amazon.ca.

2. Matrix Biolage R.A.W. conditioner

“Sometimes when you switch to organic products, it’s disappointing because you’re used to the silicone, but this line is really good.”

Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Colour Care Conditioner, $25 through matrixprofessional.ca.

3. Drunk Elephant Polypeptide Cream

“Like a facial in your sleep, I use it at night before bed. It evens skin tone and diminishes hyper pigmentation. I love the brand because the products are safe and they really work.”

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, $84 at Sephora.

4. Kypris Clearing Serum

“I’m hoping that more brands reduce the packaging and cardboard used in their products while keeping everything recyclable.”

Kypris Clearing Serum, $87 at Jacob & Sebastian.

5. Honey

“Square One invited me to come out and celebrate the launch of the beehives because I try as much as I can to use my social-media platform to advocate for the environment. I use this honey in my morning smoothie.”

Honey, price on request at Square One Shopping Centre.

