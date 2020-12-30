 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Style

Register
AdChoices

The future of beauty is in how it’s packaged

Randi Bergman
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Tata Harper's Water-Lock Moisturizer.

Handout

While innovation in the beauty world often focuses on defying age or bringing out that elusive inner glow, the industry’s ugliest issue to tackle in 2021 is actually the amount of waste it generates. That pump on your favourite serum, for example, often includes so many parts that the entire product is non-recyclable, and that contributes to the almost 90 per cent of discarded plastics that end up in Canadian landfills every year.

“All that packaging, which is very durable and goes through intensive quality control – why couldn’t it be refilled?” wonders green beauty pioneer Tata Harper. “I think over all, [we’re] an industry that has a lot of work to do in terms of reusability.”

Harper is leading the way to more sustainably-packaged cosmetics, which isn’t surprising considering the eco-friendly approach to skin care she has developed over the past decade.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Harper ensures that sustainability is an evolving process for her beauty products.

Handout

A former industrial engineer, Harper founded her namesake brand in 2010 as a natural alternative to luxury skin-care labels such as La Mer. The brand evolved out of sourcing natural ingredients for her stepfather, who had been diagnosed with skin cancer. Today, she is beloved for her oils and serums, which are all produced on a 1,200-acre organic farm in Champlain Valley, Vt., where she’s lived since launching the business.

Sustainable packaging was baked in from the very beginning, with Harper’s products mostly bottled in glass and packaged in recycled paper boxes dyed with natural soy-based pigments. “Designing how you produce things for sustainability is incredibly important, because you reduce waste dramatically by controlling what and how you produce,” Harper says.

Harper’s latest product, the lightweight, silicone-free Water-Lock Moisturizer, is sold in a sustainable refill system that solves the pump conundrum by incorporating an inner pod that can be removed, recycled and replaced. The outer shell can continue functioning for up to two years.

“Cartridges and refill stations will soon become the norm – especially when it comes to skin and hair care,” says Sarah Jay, a sustainability expert behind the 2019 documentary Toxic Beauty. Last year, Unilever announced that 100 per cent of its plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Brands such as Gillette, The Body Shop and L’Occitane have partnered with recycling company TerraCycle on incentive programs that encourage customers to return empty products for recycling or refilling. “It is an absolute priority for brands to take responsibility for the waste they generate,” Jay says.

Harper points out that ensuring sustainability is an evolving process for beauty brands such as hers – and pre-empting the demands of the market has become an integral part of how she does business. “We’re never done learning,” she says. “There’s always something new and better to try, especially when it comes to packaging.”

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies