The hottest looks in summer men’s wear

Top crops

Shorts in a fuller silhouette and with a built-in belt add ease to your look and your life.

Sacai jacket, $1,370, shorts, $885 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Shirt, $2,600 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com). Sunglasses, $645 at Cutler and Gross (cutlerandgross.com). Rings, $25 to $35 at Courage My Love (416-979-1992). Socks, stylist’s own. Hender Scheme shoes, $1,150 at Harry Rosen (harryrosen.com).

Lithe bright

Slim-cut suits adopt a more casual spirit when worn with layered, barely there shirts.

Dries Van Noten jacket, $1,250, trousers $750, shirt, $550, at La Maison Simons (simons.ca). Dries Van Noten tank top, $180 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Socks, $3.90 at Uniqlo (uniqlo.com). Shoes, $1,520 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com). Sunglasses, $675 at Cutler and Gross (cutlerandgross.com).

Rough and tumbled

A combination of natural textures – including wrinkled linen and unravelled knits – create a look that’s part dapper, part dishevelled.

Marni coat, $2,495 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com). Song for the Mute sweater, $1,150, Robert Geller trousers, $530 through ssense.com. Hat, $49 at Cos (cosstores.com). Vintage Hermès necklace, stylist’s own. Sandals, $1,375 at Hermès (hermes.com).

Fine gauge

A warm-weather sweater should have an open weave to let your skin breathe.

Acne Studios coat, $1,200 through ssense.com. Our Legacy sweater, €350 through ourlegacy.se. Needles trousers, $540 at Neighbour (shopneighbour.com). Thom Browne sun­glasses, $1,615, at Spectacle (spectaclelovesyou.com). Backpack, $895 at Boss (hugoboss.com). Belt, $540 at Hermès (hermes.com).

Navy hues

Breaking up a linen suit adds interest, but stay within one colour palette to keep the look dressy.

Atelier Munro jacket (part of a suit), $1,298, John Varvatos zippered jacket, $1,598 at Harry Rosen (harryrosen.com). Our Legacy vest, €200 through ourlegacy.se. Yohji Yamamoto cropped trousers, $1,378, Room 101 cuff, $200 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com). Necklace, stylist’s own. Belt, $250 at Courage My Love (416-979-1992). Socks, $11 at Cos (cosstores.com). Cesare Paciotti shoes, $545 at Davids (davidsfootwear.com).

Sheer genius

The transparent nature of this Fendi jacket allows it to adopt the hue of whatever’s underneath.

Fendi jacket, $2,500 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Our Legacy shirt, $310, Marni bracelet, $305 at Neighbour (shop­neighbour.com). Cropped pants, $1,040 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com). Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $500 at Spectacle (spectaclelovesyou.com).

Tech support

Mixed with more technical separates, tailored pieces take on a modern feeling.

Haider Ackerman coat, $3,100 through ssense.com. Hugo anorak, $450 at Boss (hugoboss.com). Shorts, $850 at Hermès (hermes.com). Our Legacy bag, €250 through ourlegacy.se. Belt, $740 at Louis Vuitton (louisvuitton.com).

Photography by Lily+Lilac. Styling by Alon Freeman. Grooming by Sabrina Rinaldi for Oribe/P1M.ca. Set design by James Reiger for P1M.ca. Model: Ryan Williams at Elmer Olsen Model Management.



